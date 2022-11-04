Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL player who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, has died at age 70
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
The Hockey Writers
7 Potential Inductees For Canucks Ring of Honour
The Vancouver Canucks, like many teams in sports, have a Ring of Honour dedicated to players who helped shape the franchise. The Canucks have inducted seven names so far, including the team’s first captain Orland Kurtenbach and, most recently, “the dragon slayer” Alex Burrows. After Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract to retire with Vancouver, the debate once again started up about who should be the next person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour. Here are seven candidates that could be considered.
'That's why you make the trade:' Claypool already impressing Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
10 observations: Hawks doomed by special teams in loss to Jets
The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks lost the special teams battle, and it proved to be the difference in this game. They gave up a shorthanded goal and three power-play tallies, three of which came in the second period. Things got away from them quickly.
Failed recruitment began animosity between Noah, Heat
Before the landmark "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, Joakim Noah attempted to lure that trio to the Chicago Bulls. That recruitment, Noah told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an appearance on the The Old...
Yardbarker
Flames’ Huberdeau Unfairly Under Scrutiny for Slow Start
The Calgary Flames are 5-4-0 after suffering three straight losses. Their record puts them in fifth place in the Pacific Division, an unfamiliar place for the reigning division champions. Through eight games, the team has scored 29 goals, ranked 26th in the league, and only one from their new star winger Jonathan Huberdeau.
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ new miniseries, ‘Every Shift,’ needs to go harder if it’s going to be hockey’s version of ‘Hard Knocks’
From an informal conversation with Jaime Faulkner, you could tell the Chicago Blackhawks president of business operations had been kicking around an idea for a cable-style TV series for quite a while. “Hard Knocks” for hockey, if you will. She wasn’t sure what it would show, what format it would take or where it would air, but the cameras were rolling. Everywhere. All the time. “We have been ...
NHL
Heika's take: 'All the guys have contributed' and it's clicking
That timing seems pretty prescient right now. On Saturday Dallas marched into Edmonton and took a 6-2 win over the Oilers. They had a 36-30 advantage in shots on goal, a 62-56 edge in shot attempts, and won the special teams battle against two of the best units in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics
Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.
NHL
Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again
DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
'Claypool mugged': No call on Dolphins' Keion Crossen in win vs. Bears draws Twitter's ire
Justin Fields gave the Miami Dolphins fits all day. The Chicago Bears quarterback ran for 178 yards and had four touchdowns on the ground and through the air. But a lot of the talk on social media after the Dolphins' 35-32 win Sunday wasn't about the Miami defense stopping Chicago on its final drive of the game. It was about how the referees seemingly ripped the game away from Fields and new Bear Chase Claypool on a pass interference no-call.
ESPN
Hellebuyck gets 2nd shutout as Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday. Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam...
