Collinsville, IL

Collinsville football on historic playoff run

By Dave Jobe
 3 days ago

It took 103 years for Collinsville High School to earn their first victory in the state football playoffs. The Kahoks (9-1) beat Bradley-Bourbonnais 14-12 last Friday to get that historic win. Now it’s on to the second round and a matchup in Chicago on Saturday night against Brother Rice. For the Kahoks, they know they are decided underdogs, but with the entire city behind them, they are ready for more playoff football.

