The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill bolsters NFL MVP candidacy after shattering a historic Calvin Johnson record
Tyreek Hill once again made history in his debut season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill entered the Dolphins’ Week 9 road contest against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in both receptions (69) and receiving yards (961). He was just coming off of a potent outing in Miami’s Week 8 comeback win over the Detroit […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill bolsters NFL MVP candidacy after shattering a historic Calvin Johnson record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings extended their impressive win streak to six after surviving the Washington Commanders, 20-17, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 7-1, the Vikings are at solo first place in the NFC North. They are also just a game behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in their conference. Here we will look at Kirk Cousins and three other Minnesota Vikings heroes most responsible for their Week 9 win vs. the Commanders.
New York Jets’ 5 biggest heroes from Week 9 upset win vs. Bills
The New York Jets’ biggest win in the past decade was one of the most shocking upsets so far in the 2022 NFL season. And their stunning 20-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills was fueled by a host of heroes. In fact, it’s fair to say that each player and coach is deserving of hero […] The post New York Jets’ 5 biggest heroes from Week 9 upset win vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surged to a 6-1 record this […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top
Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Magic Johnson reacts to adding another ring to his resume with MLS Cup win
Another year, another ring and another Hollywood ending for former NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard earned his 13th combined ring yesterday when the Los Angeles Football Club earned a stunning MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 penalty shootout yesterday. LAFC...
Mattress Mack’s $75 million Astros World Series bet, explained
There’s probably no one in the planet that’s happier with the Houston Astros’ World Series win than Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack. You would be over the moon too if you just won a record-breaking $75 million bet. Nope, there’s no typo there. The Astros superfan literally won the biggest bet in history after the […] The post Mattress Mack’s $75 million Astros World Series bet, explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields reacts to setting NFL record, atrocious missed PI vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday will be remembered for a long time. Not because of the result but due to the NFL record-breaking performance from quarterback Justin Fields. The second-year signal-caller scrambled for 178 rushing years against the Dolphins in Week 9, setting the single-game record for quarterback rushing yards, surpassing the total of 173 accumulated by former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick in 2002. When asked about the historic feat in a post-game interview, Fields credited God for his performance, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times:
Ohio State football forgets to notice Denver Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones' career day
After his performance with the Denver Broncos in Week 8, Dre'Mont Jones didn't get the attention he thought he deserved. The former Ohio State defensive tackle recorded three tackles-for-loss and a sack in the Broncos 21-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, in Ohio State football's weekly "Bucks...
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady leaves Peyton Manning in the dust with yet another record-breaking performance
Tom Brady played the hero yet again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer engineered a six-play drive towards the end of regulation Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at home and punctuated it with a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. That touchdown erased a three-point deficit by the Buccaneers and gave Tampa Bay the 16-13 victory.
RUMOR: Ime Udoka hiring is not final just yet amid major pushback within Nets
After the Brooklyn Nets decided to fire head coach Steve Nash, reports emerged claiming that they are leaning on hiring suspended Boston Celtics tactician Ime Udoka as his replacement. All indications point to Brooklyn pushing through with the decision, though there is apparently a strong pushback within Brooklyn. According to...
Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see
Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros? The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title […] The post Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets Twitter account ruthlessly roasts Bills’ new stadium photo after upset win
The New York Jets’ social media team doesn’t forget. That much is clear after their Twitter account savagely roasted the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. To recall, the Bills recently released rendered images of their upcoming new stadium. In one of the photos, however, the inconspicuous scoreline caught the attention of Jets Twitter. After all, it showed Buffalo winning 24-3 against New York.
Latest Micah Parsons development will leave Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady jealous
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons recently became the first defensive player to lead monthly NFL jersey sales this season, per Official NFL Shop on Twitter. Parsons beat out offensive stars such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes for the top spot in October. At just 23-years old, Micah Parsons has established himself as one […] The post Latest Micah Parsons development will leave Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay’s frustrated reaction after Rams’ embarrassing choke job vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t hold back in his criticisms of the team after losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. The Rams were ahead for the most part of the night, and it looked like they were on their way to victory after entering the final […] The post Sean McVay’s frustrated reaction after Rams’ embarrassing choke job vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
