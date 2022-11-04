ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga

There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet

The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving hasn’t just left the struggling Brooklyn Nets without their superstar point guard for at least the next five games. After Steve Nash’s departure earlier this week, the team’s subsequent attention on managing fallout from Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film apparently put the brakes on Brooklyn naming its next head […] The post The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today

The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
