Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic
Draymond Green is critical of himself, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson following the fourth consecutive loss for the Warriors.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again
Kyrie Irving's ex-coach gets real on his future with the Nets.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet
The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving hasn’t just left the struggling Brooklyn Nets without their superstar point guard for at least the next five games. After Steve Nash’s departure earlier this week, the team’s subsequent attention on managing fallout from Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film apparently put the brakes on Brooklyn naming its next head […] The post The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
