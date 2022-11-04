Read full article on original website
7 Fun Facts About the Westchester House That Played a Starring Role in ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix
It's one of the most popular series on Netflix right now so everyone wants to know more about The Watcher. So I went looking for some answers and found 7 Fun Facts About the Westchester House That Played a Starring Role in The Watcher on Netflix. 1 - The Watcher...
Netflix Launches Tier With Ads, But Some Shows Are Missing
Those who cut the cord in favor of Netflix as an alternative to television with ads ... well, you can still pay a few bucks extra and watch that way. But for those wanting to save a few dollars who don’t mind sitting through a couple of ads, Netflix has officially launched a version of their streaming service that is cheaper but does include commercial interruptions. According to Netflix’s official website, it’s called “Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between.”
Alanis Morissette Says She Dropped Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance Because of Sexism and Disrespect Among Production Team
Alanis Morissette has come forward to explain that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night, where she was to have performed a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit “You’re So Vain” as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon. Morissette did participate in rehearsals on Friday before taking her leave. In a post on her Instagram Live account, Morissette left some mystery as to precisely what soured her so much during those rehearsals as to have her exiting the show at seemingly...
Christina Ricci Raves Over Jenna Ortega’s Portrayal of Wednesday Addams (Exclusive)
Christina Ricci was glamorous in Rodarte on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she was doing presenting duties. “Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris spoke with Ricci, who gushed about being part of the upcoming Addams Family series “Wednesday” on Netflix. Christina gave rave reviews...
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
24 Years Ago: Shania Twain’s ‘Come on Over’ Is Released
Twenty-four years ago today, on Nov. 4, 1997, Shania Twain's Come on Over album was released. The record, which remains her most successful project to date, has been certified double diamond, for sales of more than 20 million copies, in the United States alone. Produced by Twain's then-husband, Robert John...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
