Netflix Launches Tier With Ads, But Some Shows Are Missing

Those who cut the cord in favor of Netflix as an alternative to television with ads ... well, you can still pay a few bucks extra and watch that way. But for those wanting to save a few dollars who don’t mind sitting through a couple of ads, Netflix has officially launched a version of their streaming service that is cheaper but does include commercial interruptions. According to Netflix’s official website, it’s called “Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between.”
Variety

Alanis Morissette Says She Dropped Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance Because of Sexism and Disrespect Among Production Team

Alanis Morissette has come forward to explain that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night, where she was to have performed a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit “You’re So Vain” as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon. Morissette did participate in rehearsals on Friday before taking her leave. In a post on her Instagram Live account, Morissette left some mystery as to precisely what soured her so much during those rehearsals as to have her exiting the show at seemingly...
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022

Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
24 Years Ago: Shania Twain’s ‘Come on Over’ Is Released

Twenty-four years ago today, on Nov. 4, 1997, Shania Twain's Come on Over album was released. The record, which remains her most successful project to date, has been certified double diamond, for sales of more than 20 million copies, in the United States alone. Produced by Twain's then-husband, Robert John...
