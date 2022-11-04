Read full article on original website
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College football overreactions Week 10: Georgia unstoppable? Playoff rankings and a two-loss team?
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
UNC basketball star freshman nearing return ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball heads into the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked program in the country after making a heroic run to the National Championship earlier this year. Aside from the likes of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and Leaky Black returning, among others, they also brought in a couple of talented freshmen, including sweet-shooting big man Jalen Washington.
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
Bears fans lose their minds over Justin Fields’ electric 61-yard TD run vs. Dolphins
Do the Chicago Bears actually have a quarterback? Justin Fields has been playing much better of late, and he’s totally in the zone against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. After a big first half in which he threw two touchdowns and made plays with his legs, he sent Soldier Field and Bears Twitter into […] The post Bears fans lose their minds over Justin Fields’ electric 61-yard TD run vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Kansas State football has an Adrian Martinez-Will Howard QB controversy
It’s rare that a highly-ranked college football team has a quarterback controversy in November, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Kansas State. The Wildcats have had a very strong season so far, sitting at 6-2 and ranked 13th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. However, Kansas State football now has an interesting dilemma on its hands.
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history by running wild all over Dolphins
Despite the 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Chicago Bears made history. Quarterback Justin Fields’ 178 rushing yards have broken the regular season single-game NFL quarterback rushing record, per Johnathan Wood. The record was previously held by former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who rushed for 173 yards against the Minnesota Vikings […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history by running wild all over Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what everyone is thinking after ugly win over Northwestern
It was far from an effortless performance, but at the end of the day, the Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated on the season after they secured a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Arduous weather conditions on the day forced Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to switch up […] The post Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what everyone is thinking after ugly win over Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football, Nick Saban hit with harsh reality they haven’t felt in over a decade
Throughout Nick Saban’s career in Alabama, the Crimson Tide has consistently been one of the best teams in college football. However, things have seemingly changed in the 2022 season. While ‘Bama has still been a damn good squad this season, more and more teams have found chinks in their supposedly invincible armor.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill bolsters NFL MVP candidacy after shattering a historic Calvin Johnson record
Tyreek Hill once again made history in his debut season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill entered the Dolphins’ Week 9 road contest against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in both receptions (69) and receiving yards (961). He was just coming off of a potent outing in Miami’s Week 8 comeback win over the Detroit […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill bolsters NFL MVP candidacy after shattering a historic Calvin Johnson record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee
TCU football made a statement with their 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday to remain undefeated. Not just a statement to the nation, but a statement to the College Football Playoff committee, which had snubbed them earlier this week by ranking them seventh in the nation, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, a one-loss team. […] The post TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 biggest Patriots heroes from Week 9 win over Colts
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots were able to improve to 5-4 on the season with a comfortable 26-3 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Several players, specifically on defense, had standout games in the win. Here are five heroes from Sunday’s win. Matthew Judon. Matthew Judon...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s status for Chiefs game officially revealed, Malik Willis to start
In a shocking twist of events, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Sunday night’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will get the start, the second of his career. Schefter had reported earlier in the day that the Titans were very secretive about the status of Tannehill, currently dealing with a possible high ankle sprain, heading into tonight.
Joe Burrow speaks out on Ja’Marr Chase’s injury recovery after win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals have designs on getting back to the Super Bowl again this year, and quarterback Joe Burrow is ready to take them there even though they are without injured wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow answered questions about his No. 1 receiver after Cincinnati’s 42-21 triumph over the...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke credits ref for help on Curtis Samuel TD
In the NFL, fortune favors the bold. Sure, teams can win games by dinking and dunking their way up and down a field in a slow matriculation that ticks time off of the clocks and slowly puts points on the board, but nothing’s more entertaining than a big 50-yard completion down the field for a touchdown, as it can change the momentum of a game and get both fans and players fired up. This was Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ thought process in their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as, on second-and-7 with 14:10 on the clock, Taylor Heinicke launched a bomb some 50 yards through the air to connect with Curtis Samuel for an explosive, momentum-stealing catch.
‘Helped us win the game’: Patrick Mahomes shines spotlight on unsung Chiefs hero vs. Titans
In a heated clash between two division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the AFC South leaders seemed to have a stranglehold in the game as the Chiefs’ offense, helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled through three periods. But it’s only a matter of time until a player of Mahomes’ caliber wakes up, and wake up he did.
‘The hell with it’: Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. tired of losing, drops another huge game in comeback win vs. Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars mounted a massive comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, eventually winning the Week 9 game by a score of 27-20. After losing three consecutive one-possession games, the Jaguars are thrilled to emerge victorious. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, running back Travis Etienne Jr. is glad to be on the […] The post ‘The hell with it’: Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. tired of losing, drops another huge game in comeback win vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
