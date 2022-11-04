Read full article on original website
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji card sees Brits Benn and Fincham appear
A stacked lineup of exciting undercard attractions has been announced for the latest installment of the ground-breaking Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
UFC Fight Night 214 results: Amanda Lemos stuns Marina Rodriguez, records standing TKO stoppage
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos made a statement in her second UFC main event. Standing across from Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214, Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) knew the marquee strawweight bout had big implications for a potential title shot in the near future. Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) entered as a winner of her last four bouts, but Lemos put a halt to her streak with an impressive standing TKO finish in the third round.
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
Watch Eddie Hearn hit back at fan after he is blamed for Anthony Joshua’s failed fight against Tyson Fury
EDDIE HEARN hit back at an angry boxing fan after being blamed for the collapse of Anthony Joshua's clash with Tyson Fury. A shock December dust-up between the long-time rivals was on the cards when WBC heavyweight champ Fury threw AJ a lifeline weeks after his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.
De La Hoya: Canelo was Enjoying Fruits of His Labor; Zurdo is Hungry!
Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will showcase a far more desperate — and hence winning — effort against Dmitry Bivol than his former client did against the Russian light heavyweight champion. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), of Mexico, is set to take on Bivol,...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention
Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua: He Just Wants To Fight Everybody
Eddie Hearn, promoter former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, is eager to fight all comers in his planned return in 2023. Joshua is winless since 2020, after dropping back to back twelve round decisions to current WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. The 33-year-old Joshua is aiming to fight...
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury update provided – and it’s happening sooner than you think
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury is all but finalised, according to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas. After it became clear that Fury would not be fighting Anthony Joshua, we all hoped that his next appearance in the ring would come in an undisputed bout with Usyk. However, the Gypsy King...
Abel Sanchez Praises Bivol But Sides With Ramirez: "Zurdo Will Be Too Big For Him"
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez had grown tired of listening to the outside noise. Despite accruing an undefeated record through 44 career fights, the Mexican native was under heavy criticism surrounding his level of opposition over the years. Still, in spite of being chastised to no end, the 31-year-old urged fighters such as Dmitry Bivol to face him in the ring.
Ring the bell: The upcoming fights we can't wait to see
The boxing schedule is almost set for the year, and the sport has a couple of interesting fights lined up for the start of 2023. There are some compelling matchups, such as trilogy bouts for Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, and Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora and a Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall rematch after their first fight in February ended in controversy. There are also the returns of former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. and former junior welterweight champ Regis Prograis, and more must-see fights.
Errol Spence “isn’t keen on” fighting Keith Thurman
By Brian Webber: Commentator Al Bernstein has serious doubts about whether IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr intends on defending against Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman next. Bernstein can’t put his finger on it, but he feels that there’s something about Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) that...
