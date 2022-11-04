Kyrie Irving finally releases apology after refusal prompted Nets suspension

All it took for Kyrie Irving to apologize was an indefinite suspension , a call out from the Anti-Defamation League , two press conferences and a week of public pressure.

Following a hailstorm of criticism on Thursday after Irving’s shambolic press conference , the Nets point guard finally released an apology for retweeting an anti-Semitic movie via his Instagram account , though he did continue to say he agrees with some of the points made in the film.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I am grateful to have a big platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

Kyrie Irving released an apology on his Instagram account Thursday evening. Getty Images

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckhj8iIu0HN

“To all Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-[Semitism] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

A few hours before the apology, Irving was suspended indefinitely, and for a minimum of five games, by the Nets over his failure to apologize at a press conference Thursday. Speaking with reporters for the second time since retweeting the documentary, Irving not only didn’t say he was sorry, but didn’t answer directly when asked if he had anti-Semitic beliefs or whether he believed that the Holocaust happened.

That led to the suspension, as well as backlash from the Anti-Defamation League, whose CEO Jonathan Greenblatt rejected a $500,000 donation from Irving.