ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC fugitive arrested after officer spots him on vacation at Disney World

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGnea_0iyDkcLe00

A New York City fugitive who had been on the lam for nearly a year was arrested last month after a federal officer working his case miraculously spotted him while on vacation at Walt Disney World.

Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre was hanging out in the Florida amusement park’s Animal Kingdom on Oct. 20 when, in an incredible stroke of luck, he saw Quashon Burton, who fled his Brooklyn home last November after being accused of fraudulently obtaining coronavirus relief aid, WDWNT reported .

Andre, who signed the criminal complaint against Burton, recognized the 31-year-old fugitive by a unique cursive letter H tattoo on his neck.

Burton was accused of stealing the identities of at least four people in order to fraudulently take out government PPP loans meant to help businesses struggling during the pandemic, according to the federal complaint .

Prosecutors said Burton used an ATM to purchase money orders from a New York City post office to get the cash after the loans were approved.

In total, he allegedly stole about $150,000 in forgivable federal loans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2TMn_0iyDkcLe00
Quashon Burton’s neck tattoo led to his arrest.

In the complaint, prosecutors noted that Burton “has clearly demonstrated an ability to mask his true identity to evade law enforcement. So too has he demonstrated a willingness to lie about this identity to avoid arrest.”

When law enforcement officers went to bust Burton at his home, he was nowhere to be found and was declared a fugitive.

While at large, Burton allegedly continued to use fake identities — including for his visit to Disney World, WDWNT reported.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhgVi_0iyDkcLe00 Disgraced Instagram influencer ‘Jay Mazini’ pleads guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

After Andre spotted Burton around 3 p.m., he called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and told them that a fugitive was in the amusement park , according to a sheriff’s report obtained by the outlet.

Police confirmed that Andre was a federal postal inspector and reviewed a photograph of Burton before they confronted him an hour later as he waited at a bus stop with two of his family members, the report said.

Burton refused to provide his ID when a deputy asked and resisted arrest until the deputy took him down to the ground.

He refused to admit he was Quashon Burton even after fingerprints proved his true identity. He was charged with resisting arrest and handed over into federal custody.

Middle Florida Magistrate Judge David Baker ruled on Oct. 27 that Burton could be released with electronic monitoring and pretrial supervision in New York, among other conditions, WDWNT reported.

Prosecutors in New York requested that Burton remain in custody, calling him “an extreme risk of flight.” On Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan from the Southern District of New York agreed and ruled he should be held without bail before his trial.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl on a subway train two weeks ago. Today, the NYPD released a sketch of the man wanted for the assault. According to the NYPD, on October 18th, at around 3:27 pm, the man approached an 11-year-old girl on the northbound train inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse Station. The man approached the 11-year-old and displayed a knife before proceeding to touch her inappropriately on her body. The suspect fled the station. The post Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Cops seek bank of motel robbers

The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group involved in a series of robberies at various hotels and motels throughout the Bronx. (See photograph above.) One of the incidents within the 50th Precinct occurred on July 24 around 10:30 p.m. inside the...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman, 79, fatally struck by hit-and-run van driver as she steps out of car in Brooklyn

A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run van driver as she stepped out of a car in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. The victim was exiting a vehicle on Church Ave. near E. 52nd St. in East Flatbush about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a passing white Ford van driver struck her, cops said. The driver briefly pulled over on E. 52nd St., then took off, cops said. Medics rushed the woman to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] New York City's Underwater Highway Explained

A tunnel between Brooklyn and the Battery in Lower Manhattan was one of several traffic-relief projects in the late 1930s conceived by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia to remedy vehicular congestion on New York City’s existing thoroughfares. Extending just over 9,000 feet, the tunnel is the longest continuous underwater road in North America. Upon its construction, it has been featured in popular movies, served an essential purpose in one of the city’s darkest days, and was even the cause of some destruction. This New York City tunnel has been a part of many historic moments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bust in 2020 Brooklyn slaying of Indiana college student Ethan Williams brings no joy; family prays shooter will ‘begin to understand’

When the call came as he was behind the wheel of a car Thursday afternoon, Jason Williams — whose son, an Indiana college student, was gunned down in Brooklyn in 2020 — thought something was wrong. “You might want to pull over,” said the Brooklyn prosecutor on the other end of the line. Then came the news. Williams said the prosecutor told him: “We’ve arrested a man for the murder of your son. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Arkansas man arrested for selling guns in Brooklyn over Facebook

The long-arm of the Eastern District of New York extends all the way to Arkansas as a 44-year-old man from Little Rock was indicted on Wednesday and charged with selling guns in Brooklyn and the rest of New York City. Kyler Booker was allegedly a straw gun buyer, who purchased...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala

PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales.  According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy