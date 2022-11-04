Veterans Memorial wins Game Night South Texas and district title

The Veterans Memorial Eagles end the regular season (8-2, 7-0) with a 51-7 win over the King Mustangs. That clinched sole ownership of the UIL 5A-DI District 14 title for the Eagles.

Veterans Memorial scored early and fast taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Two rushing touchdowns, one each by Elijah Durrette and Jaiden Castaneda. Plus, a 38-yard throw and catch touchdown from Durrette to Luke Johnson.

The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Luke Moya scampered up the middle for a 40-yard score and Bubby Campbell caught a 9-yard toe-drag touchdown catch making it 34-0.

Veterans Memorial will play the first round of playoffs at home. Opponent, date and time to be decided.



SCORES

Ganado 26, Refugio 52

Ben Bolt 64, Riviera Kaufer 12

George West 0, Taft 26