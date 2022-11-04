ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 16

ACC Swindler
3d ago

biden is spending his precious time going to a blue state to talk about issues 'democracy!'. 'abortion!' that people are not concerned with as much as they are concerned about paying bills and not being the next crime victim...what a strategy! Who in his inner circle comes up with this stuff?

Reply
5
Mary Solomon
3d ago

Oh please keep those stooges out of Illinois!! We already have enough Iodits there already😡😡

Reply
12
Ken Huffar
3d ago

The burden is on the people. Traffic backs up for hours you will be late for anything time sensitive. WASTE !

Reply
3
Related
wmay.com

Pritzker, Bailey Hold Get Out The Vote Rallies

The candidates for Illinois governor are closing out their long campaign season with rallies urging supporters to get out and vote. Governor JB Pritzker’s stops included a Sunday appearance in Chicago with Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Republican rival Darren Bailey held a series of weekend rallies from Southern Illinois to Bloomington to Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Secretary of State Election a Battle to Replace Jesse White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is leaving public office after nearly a quarter of a century, and a trio of candidates are vying to replace him in the position. The 88-year-old White has served as secretary of state since 1999 when George Ryan was elected as governor of Illinois. Since then, he has routinely collected nearly two-thirds of the vote in every one of his reelection bids, including a 68.3% vote share as he rolled to victory over Jason Helland and Steve Dutner in 2018.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Races to Look forward to in the Illinois midterm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – With elections in just a few days, here at KBSI, we went through Illinois races to see the ones you should keep your eye on. Governor and incumbent, democrat J.B Pritzker, is favored over, Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. A proposed amendment...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

GOP Cries Foul Over Flier Targeting Illinois Supreme Court Candidate

Illinois Republicans are objecting to a mailer that attacks one of the party’s Illinois Supreme Court nominees as a “RINO”… Republican in Name Only. The mailer from a group called “Ballot Access Illinois” contends Justice Michael Burke is soft on the issue of abortion and has failed to defend former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Getting to know Illinois’ 17th District candidates

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The midterm election is just days away, and candidates are urging local to get out and vote. Two candidates for the 17th District were in Freeport on Saturday. One is the daughter of Christian missionary parents and U.S. military captain in the Army JAGS Corps, and the other is a former weatherman and Rockford local. They are going head-to-head for the Illinois 17th Congressional District Seat.
FREEPORT, IL
advantagenews.com

Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor

With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Candidates discuss Illinois’ unfunded pension debt

Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois election: A voter guide and early voting facts

The Election Day countdown in Illinois is on: Here is what you need to know. Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates in your district, even those judges who nobody seems to know much about. Polling Place:  Do you know where to vote?  Find your polling place, starting with your ZIP Code. Voter Registration:  Illinois voters have until Oct 23 to register online. Voters can also double check their registrations status, which is a good idea before going to the polls. Find Your Elected Officials:  If you don't know who represents you, don't worry it's OK. You can look that up using this map. Early Voting: It has already started at Chicago's voting "super site" at Clark & Lake, 191 N. Clark St. and six Cook County early voting sites.  On Oct. 24 early voting begins at permanent polling places. Here is a list for Cook County.  For those who live elsewhere in Illinois, you can find an early site here by entering your street address and ZIP.Get Involved!  Here is how you can become a poll worker on Election Day. November 8, 2022: Election Day! polls open from 6 am to 7 pm
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois sees reduction in median household income

(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
ILLINOIS STATE
clccrul.org

Support for Illinois Senate Bill 828: Voting in Prison

As Veterans Day approaches, J. Cunyon Gordon, Senior Counsel at Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, shared the below statement in support of Illinois Senate Bill 828, a bill that would re-enfranchise community members in Illinois who are incarcerated in prison. SB 828 is a crucial step to advancing racial equity in Illinois. Thank you for your service, Cunyon, and for supporting the restoration of voting rights.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy