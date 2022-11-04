ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Just one contested race Tuesday among Lincoln County, MPCC, NRDs, ESUs

With very few exceptions, Lincoln County’s general election ballot Tuesday features unopposed races for county and multicounty positions. Despite 2022 being Nebraska’s main year for electing county officials, every open Lincoln County position on the fall ballot has just one official candidate. Incumbent County Commissioners Kent Weems in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat

Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

State Board of Ed races could decide future role of board, next Ed Commissioner

LINCOLN — A group of conservative Nebraska State Board of Education candidates has spent months stoking public fears about sex education and social studies. In doing so, they turned up the volume on four typically quiet races coming to a head on Tuesday. Their push is part of Republican efforts nationally to boost turnout by right-leaning parents.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean

The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

County's voter registration totals barely change as Election Day nears

For the first time since 1974, Lincoln County will go into a general election with fewer registered voters than it had for the previous spring’s primary. Of course, it’s just two fewer voters. County Clerk Becky Rossell said 23,758 county residents are registered to cast ballots Tuesday, compared...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

MPCC alum finds herself through horticulture

If you do what you love, you will never have to work a day in your life. That’s what North Platte native Jensen Hart is finding out as she embarks on a career in horticulture. “There’s just something about working with plants,” Hart said. “It’s definitely therapeutic.”...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits

LINCOLN — The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4 million...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: What voters need to know about Amendment 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports. Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: two, fourteen; White Balls: twelve, sixteen) (one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 8, Year: 10. (Month: eight; Day: eight; Year: ten) Pick 3. 2-6-2 (two, six, two)
NEBRASKA STATE

