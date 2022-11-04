Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Just one contested race Tuesday among Lincoln County, MPCC, NRDs, ESUs
With very few exceptions, Lincoln County’s general election ballot Tuesday features unopposed races for county and multicounty positions. Despite 2022 being Nebraska’s main year for electing county officials, every open Lincoln County position on the fall ballot has just one official candidate. Incumbent County Commissioners Kent Weems in...
doniphanherald.com
Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat
Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
North Platte Telegraph
State Board of Ed races could decide future role of board, next Ed Commissioner
LINCOLN — A group of conservative Nebraska State Board of Education candidates has spent months stoking public fears about sex education and social studies. In doing so, they turned up the volume on four typically quiet races coming to a head on Tuesday. Their push is part of Republican efforts nationally to boost turnout by right-leaning parents.
doniphanherald.com
Voter ID on the ballot, but Nebraska Legislature would determine details of the law
On Tuesday, Nebraskans will be asked whether they want to change the state constitution to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot in all future elections. But what will constitute a valid form of photo ID and how voters will be required to present it before voting...
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska warns against voter intimidation ahead of Tuesday’s election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Political organizations are gearing up for the mid-term election on Tuesday. Civic Nebraska released a guide on how to spot voter intimidation at the polls. The guide makes it clear that voter intimidation is illegal, as the First Amendment does not protect intimidation in the...
KETV.com
Chronicle: Nebraska Governor's race
Three candidates are running to become the 41st Governor of Nebraska. We sit down with all of them to talk about what they'd do if they got the top job.
The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean
The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
North Platte Telegraph
County's voter registration totals barely change as Election Day nears
For the first time since 1974, Lincoln County will go into a general election with fewer registered voters than it had for the previous spring’s primary. Of course, it’s just two fewer voters. County Clerk Becky Rossell said 23,758 county residents are registered to cast ballots Tuesday, compared...
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC alum finds herself through horticulture
If you do what you love, you will never have to work a day in your life. That’s what North Platte native Jensen Hart is finding out as she embarks on a career in horticulture. “There’s just something about working with plants,” Hart said. “It’s definitely therapeutic.”...
North Platte Telegraph
Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits
LINCOLN — The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4 million...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
KETV.com
Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
Iowa and Nebraska: Where the general election stands as election day nears
3 News Now spoke to a national and local expert on where races like Nebraska Governor and Iowa Senate stand with days before the polls open.
WOWT
Election 2022: What voters need to know about Amendment 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports. Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.
What headwinds? Dems still trying to cook Don Bacon in Nebraska
The Great Plains look like an unlikely place to nab a congressional seat from the GOP. But the party has reasons to hope it's their year.
KETV.com
'It's getting to be very serious': Nebraska drought update
OVERTON, Neb. — With 80% of corn and 97% of soybeans in the bin as of Monday — Nebraska's harvest is nearly complete. But the drought has taken its toll. Some predict yields will be down eight percent from last year. They might even be worse for some...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: two, fourteen; White Balls: twelve, sixteen) (one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 8, Year: 10. (Month: eight; Day: eight; Year: ten) Pick 3. 2-6-2 (two, six, two)
News Channel Nebraska
Bank opens 'branches' in local schools; Madison Middle School in North Platte the latest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Middle school students in North Platte can now make a bank deposit between history and English classes. With an eye toward teaching students about saving and finance, Western Nebraska Bank has begun opening "branches" in nearby schools. The bank made its newest addition Thursday, joining forces...
