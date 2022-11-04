Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
ABC6.com
Amid nationwide shortages, Rhode Island State Police hold open house recruitment drive
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Across the nation, local and state police have found challenges when it comes to staffing ,recruitment, and retention. In Rhode Island, State Police are looking to change that. The agency held an open house recruitment drive at their North Scituate Barracks to give applicants...
johnstonsunrise.net
Time to elect a new Johnston mayor
The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
newportthisweek.com
Three Newport Ward City Councilors Run Unopposed
The three ward councilors below are running unopposed. McCalla, 41, is a Policy and Advocacy Program Director. She has one child who attended Newport public schools. Priorities: Protecting our neighborhoods and waterfront access, infrastructure investments that help to improve resident’s quality of life, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I do...
Providence City Council calls on Rhode Island Energy to repair roads, bike lanes
The council claims the utility company has failed to repair the city's sidewalks and roadways after construction and maintenance projects, especially in Ward 6.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Domestic Assaults and Resisting Arrest
9:10 p.m. – While getting gas at the municipal pump on Crompton Avenue, a police officer noticed car lights in the parking lot of the Barbara Tufts Playground next door. A car had driven over a wooden 4×4 onto the grass. The officer had driven over to the lot and opened his car door to talk with the driver when two Burmese mountain dogs came bounding over. The officer shut his door and told the driver to call off his dogs. The dogs were jumping up on the police car. I told the dog’s owner the dogs needed to be on leash; the dog’s owner said he had a remote. The officer told the man he needed to have his dogs leashed and that the park closed at sunset. At the station, the officer noticed scratches on the patrol car. The officer gave the dog owner, an EG resident, a municipal court summons for being in a park after sunset.
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
ABC6.com
Hundreds of housing units coming to East Providence, officials say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Property in East Providence that was previously in environmental ruins will be turned into hundreds of housing units. In 2009, the property formerly known as the Washburn Wire and Ocean State Steel Company was deemed a former brownfield site and was placed into a court-ordered receivership.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
DEM to remove docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
The DEM said it acquired the 235-acre property in January 2021 for $2 million using open space funds.
capecod.com
Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
DEM continues treating Route 7 for spotted lanternflies
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is continuing to treat "pockets of spotted lanternfly infestation" in Smithfield and neighboring communities.
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
NECN
Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England
Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
rinewstoday.com
RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state
Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
independentri.com
Election 2022: Republicans seek to shift balance of SK
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A full slate of Republicans and Democrats are running to fill the five seats on South Kingstown’s Town Council. For two years, Democrats have held all seats on the council, but that could change this year. Members Abel Collins and Deborah Kelso have opted not to seek re-election.
