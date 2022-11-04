ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Time to elect a new Johnston mayor

The Johnston Sun Rise invited Johnston’s three candidates for mayor to our newsroom for a forum on local issues. Two of the three candidates accepted the invitation. One failed to show. Three candidates will be on the ballot in Johnston: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, and Independent candidates...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Three Newport Ward City Councilors Run Unopposed

The three ward councilors below are running unopposed. McCalla, 41, is a Policy and Advocacy Program Director. She has one child who attended Newport public schools. Priorities: Protecting our neighborhoods and waterfront access, infrastructure investments that help to improve resident’s quality of life, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I do...
NEWPORT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Domestic Assaults and Resisting Arrest

9:10 p.m. – While getting gas at the municipal pump on Crompton Avenue, a police officer noticed car lights in the parking lot of the Barbara Tufts Playground next door. A car had driven over a wooden 4×4 onto the grass. The officer had driven over to the lot and opened his car door to talk with the driver when two Burmese mountain dogs came bounding over. The officer shut his door and told the driver to call off his dogs. The dogs were jumping up on the police car. I told the dog’s owner the dogs needed to be on leash; the dog’s owner said he had a remote. The officer told the man he needed to have his dogs leashed and that the park closed at sunset. At the station, the officer noticed scratches on the patrol car. The officer gave the dog owner, an EG resident, a municipal court summons for being in a park after sunset.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Hundreds of housing units coming to East Providence, officials say

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Property in East Providence that was previously in environmental ruins will be turned into hundreds of housing units. In 2009, the property formerly known as the Washburn Wire and Ocean State Steel Company was deemed a former brownfield site and was placed into a court-ordered receivership.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering

The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
capecod.com

Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts

PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000

This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state

Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Republicans seek to shift balance of SK

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A full slate of Republicans and Democrats are running to fill the five seats on South Kingstown’s Town Council. For two years, Democrats have held all seats on the council, but that could change this year. Members Abel Collins and Deborah Kelso have opted not to seek re-election.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy