Goshen County, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

LCCC breaks ground on its new RAC center

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County Community College students help break ground for the new Recreation and Athletics Complex (RAC) renovation and expansion center Tuesday. Trustees, along with those students and officials, helped ring or rather hammer the new project in. Laramie county community college’s recreation and athletics...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Dear Sirs debuts at LCCC

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ten years after his death, Mark Pedri discovers a long-lost secret about his grandfather that he didn’t know of while his grandfather was alive. This secret inspired a film that has been shown across Wyoming and is debuting at Laramie County Community College.
CHEYENNE, WY
lingleguide.com

Fort Laramie National Historic Site welcomes new division chief

FORT LARAMIE – The new Chief of Interpretation and Visitor Services at Fort Laramie National Historic Site is no stranger to Goshen County and Southeast Wyoming. Casey Osback, who transferred in August from Badlands National Park (South Dakota) after serving 11 years as chief ranger, is originally from Torrington. Osback will provide leadership and oversight of the park’s interpretation (resource education) and visitor services programs.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Update on Early Voting in Laramie County

With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Arthur County, Scottsbluff advance to football playoff semifinals

HAY SPRINGS - The Talan and Dakota Storer connection accounted for four passing touchdowns, and Lance Vasa had two on the ground, as Arthur County ended Hay Springs' season in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football quarterfinals Friday night, 48-13. Hay Springs answered the Wolves first touchdown drive with a 42-yard Gage Mintken touchdown run, but that was the only offense that the Hawks would put together.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

