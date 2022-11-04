HAY SPRINGS - The Talan and Dakota Storer connection accounted for four passing touchdowns, and Lance Vasa had two on the ground, as Arthur County ended Hay Springs' season in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football quarterfinals Friday night, 48-13. Hay Springs answered the Wolves first touchdown drive with a 42-yard Gage Mintken touchdown run, but that was the only offense that the Hawks would put together.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO