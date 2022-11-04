Read full article on original website
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCCC breaks ground on its new RAC center
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County Community College students help break ground for the new Recreation and Athletics Complex (RAC) renovation and expansion center Tuesday. Trustees, along with those students and officials, helped ring or rather hammer the new project in. Laramie county community college’s recreation and athletics...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Dear Sirs debuts at LCCC
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ten years after his death, Mark Pedri discovers a long-lost secret about his grandfather that he didn’t know of while his grandfather was alive. This secret inspired a film that has been shown across Wyoming and is debuting at Laramie County Community College.
lingleguide.com
Fort Laramie National Historic Site welcomes new division chief
FORT LARAMIE – The new Chief of Interpretation and Visitor Services at Fort Laramie National Historic Site is no stranger to Goshen County and Southeast Wyoming. Casey Osback, who transferred in August from Badlands National Park (South Dakota) after serving 11 years as chief ranger, is originally from Torrington. Osback will provide leadership and oversight of the park’s interpretation (resource education) and visitor services programs.
thecheyennepost.com
Update on Early Voting in Laramie County
With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
capcity.news
Greeley man pleas not guilty for first-degree murder charge in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Greeley, Colorado man who has been charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in Laramie County District Court yesterday, Nov. 3. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero had his arraignment yesterday in front of Judge Thomas Campbell, where he pleaded not guilty. His trial has been set for March 15, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Arthur County, Scottsbluff advance to football playoff semifinals
HAY SPRINGS - The Talan and Dakota Storer connection accounted for four passing touchdowns, and Lance Vasa had two on the ground, as Arthur County ended Hay Springs' season in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football quarterfinals Friday night, 48-13. Hay Springs answered the Wolves first touchdown drive with a 42-yard Gage Mintken touchdown run, but that was the only offense that the Hawks would put together.
oilcity.news
Suspect killed in Halloween shootout identified, had multiple felony warrants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says it had been seeking the suspect killed in a standoff with deputies on Monday for several months. Officers had been attempting to serve a warrant at the residence on the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 7:57 p.m. Halloween night when the shooting occurred.
Comments / 0