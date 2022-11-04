Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State football extends winning streak to 6 in a row
The Emporia State football team extended their winning streak to 6 games in a row with a 35-24 win over Lincoln Saturday. For Coach Garin Higgins it was a win that did not meet expectations. Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason threw for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns but also threw...
KCTV 5
The slipper still fits: Blue Valley West, last year's postseason Cinderella, upsets 8-1 Olathe North
There will be a new high school football champion from Kansas 6A after Gardner-Edgerton defeated Blue Valley Northwest. Rivalry renewed: Park Hill South sends Park Hill home for the season. Updated: 5 hours ago. These two rivals squared off for a second time in the 2022 season. Undefeated Liberty North...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team to close out season at Central Missouri
The Emporia State volleyball team will close out its season Saturday at Central Missouri. Last night the Lady Hornets were defeated by Missouri Western in 4 sets. Emporia State won the first set 25-21. Western won the next 3 sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-17. Leah Mach led the offense with 17 kills. Gracie Xu finished with 17 assists and Shelby Ebert had a team-high 20 digs.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team wraps up season
The Emporia State volleyball team wrapped up their season Saturday. The Lady Hornets were swept by Central Missouri. Central won the match 25-17, 25-16, 25-13. Emporia State finishes its season with a 4-25 record. They were 1-19 in MIAA play.
KVOE
Olpe Eagles advance to 3rd round of playoffs
The Olpe Eagles have advanced to the 3rd round of the 1A State football playoffs with a 14-0 win over Pleasanton. Olpe Coach Chris Schmidt called it a hard-fought win. Blake Redeker led the Olpe offense rushing for 153 yards and scored 2 touchdowns. Senior Garrett Cole is happy they...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer to face Central Missouri in MIAA tournament Championship match
The Emporia State soccer team will play Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament Championship match Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm in Warrensburg, Missouri. The winner receives the MIAA automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
KVOE
Emporia High’s Eckerts receive honors from Centennial League
The Emporia High girls golf team received two of three of the top honors from the Centennial League Friday morning. Senior Avary Eckert was named the league’s player of the year. Coach Rick Eckert was named the league’s coach of the year. Avary Eckert won the individual league...
Magic 106.5
Lady Chap Basketball Unable To Upset No.6 Missouri Southern State in Season Opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (November 5, 2022) – No.13 Lubbock Christian University received a double-double from Grace Foster (16 points, 11 rebounds), but a pair of field goal attempts on the Lady Chaparrals final possession would not fall and LCU opened the 2022-23 regular season and their play in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic with a 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon inside Municipal Auditorium.
KVOE
Emporia State men 8th, women 10th at MIAA Cross Country meet
The Emporia State men finished in 8th place and the women finished in 10th place at the MIAA Cross Country meet Saturday. The men were led by Jamie Diaz who finished in 31st place. The women were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 29th place. Pittsburg State won the...
KVOE
Emporia State football to put 5 game win streak on the line at Lincoln
The Emporia State football team puts their 5 game-win streak on the line at Lincoln. The Blue Tigers are 0-9 for the season. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says they still need to execute at a high level. Quarterback Braden Gleason says they don’t want to take any steps back....
KVOE
Kansas becomes Bowl eligible with win over Oklahoma State
The Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 with a 37-16 win over Oklahoma State Saturday. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed. They would take a 31-10 lead into the 4th quarter. Kansas Coach Lance Leipold says he is pleased with...
Kansas Jayhawks are receiving votes in both Top 25 polls
Saturday's win over Oklahoma State was enough for bowl eligibility and to get back on the national ranking radar.
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Jayhawks 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a national championship in the NCAA Tournament as they play the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Kansas Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — vs. Omaha,...
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
KVOE
CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations
CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
KVOE
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
KVOE
Man suffers apparently significant burns after grease fire in Emporia
One man suffered apparently significant burns after a small fire at an Emporia house Thursday night. Emporia firefighters responded to 1523 West 15th after the fire was reported. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the resident was frying food when the pan caught fire, so the man put a lid on the pan and tried to carry it outside. The fire caused burns to unspecified areas of the man’s body.
