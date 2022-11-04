Justin Verlander earns first World Series win as Astros take Game 5 over Phillies, 3-2

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are one win away from becoming world champions.

On Thursday, Justin Verlander allowed only one earned run off four hits through five innings, clinching his first World Series victory in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5.

Verlander's only blemish was a lead-off home run to Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first inning. He left with a 2-1 lead thanks to a first-inning RBI and fourth-inning home run from rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena.

After second baseman Jose Altuve led off the game with a double, Pena singled up the middle to drive in the first run of the ballgame.

Still holding a 2-1 advantage in the eighth, Yordan Alvarez added some insurance for the Astros, driving in Altuve with a groundout to first base to increase Houston's lead to 3-1.

Philadelphia would attempt a rally in the bottom half of the eighth after a Jean Segura RBI single cut the deficit to 3-2. However, closer Ryan Pressly would enter, getting the final two outs with the lead intact.

In the ninth, after striking Pressly struck out first baseman Rhys Hoskins, the Astros survived a scare off the bat of catcher J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto smashed a long drive to center field, caught by centerfielder Chas McCormick, who made a remarkable leaping grab at the wall.

Pressly hit the next batter, Bryce Harper, before forcing Nick Castellnos to ground out to Pena for the final out.

After being down two games to one, the Astros now hold a 3-2 lead as the World Series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies as he attempts to keep their season alive. Meanwhile, the Astros will turn to Framber Valdez with a chance to clinch the World Series.