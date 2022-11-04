Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm brought snow to Flagstaff, rain to other parts of Arizona
In a sure sign that summer is well and truly over for Arizona, a winter storm brought some white stuff to parts of the state's north, while parts of the Valley saw rain and dust. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more on conditions in Flagstaff.
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City, shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a First Alert Weather Day as a winter-like storm moves into the state, bringing with it cold temperatures, rain and snow. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s in the Valley and will likely hold steady in the low 60s throughout the day before dropping after sunset. Look for a high of just 63 degrees today, which is 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.
KOLD-TV
Daylight saving time ends tonight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s that time of year when most of the country will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 a.m., time in 48 states will fall back one hour, resulting in an earlier nightfall. The two states not impacted by this time change are Arizona and Hawaii.
fox10phoenix.com
What can we expect during Arizona's cold front this week?
FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz explains how the cold front coming through much of the state is going to be the coldest of the fall season until we reach winter. What can we expect as some areas experience freezing?
fox10phoenix.com
Powerball fever: Phoenix area residents buy tickets ahead of Saturday's big drawing
With a $1.6 billion jackpot on the line, the nationwide lottery seems to be the topic of discussion on Nov. 4, ahead of the Saturday drawing. FOX 10's Lindsey Regas spoke with people on how they would spend the money should they get very, very lucky and win the jackpot.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
Arizona Winters Are Expected To Look At Lot Different In The Future
"The research shows a positive precipitation change..."
Arizona travelers buy tickets ahead of record $1.6 billion Powerball Jackpot
The Powerball jackpot soared to a record-setting $1.6 billion after there was no winning ticket on Wednesday. Now, with less than 24 hours until the next drawing, everyone is feeling lucky.
KTAR.com
Arizonans don’t touch that dial while most of country changes clocks
PHOENIX – It’s that time again, when Arizonans get to feel smug while most of the country scrambles to reset their clocks. For those who celebrate, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in this weekend. But not in most of Arizona, where we have better...
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
talkbusiness.net
American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter
Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
fox10phoenix.com
17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
INCOMING STORM: Up to 20 inches of snow expected to hit Colorado this week
A multi-day storm with the potential to drop up to 20 inches of snow at some of Colorado's high elevation areas and bring winter weather to most of the state, is expected to hit later this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Snow is expected to begin falling...
AZFamily
Strong winter storm heading to metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Halloweekend! What an ideal forecast for folks who are celebrating Halloween today. It was dry and sunny with warm temps in the 80s. If you are headed out tonight, you’ll need a sweater because temperatures will be falling quickly into the 60s and 50s here in the Valley. Across Arizona, we’re seeing some high clouds up north. Otherwise, dry conditions and temps are already in the 50s.
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Comments / 2