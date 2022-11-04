ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KOLD-TV

Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a First Alert Weather Day as a winter-like storm moves into the state, bringing with it cold temperatures, rain and snow. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s in the Valley and will likely hold steady in the low 60s throughout the day before dropping after sunset. Look for a high of just 63 degrees today, which is 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Daylight saving time ends tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s that time of year when most of the country will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 a.m., time in 48 states will fall back one hour, resulting in an earlier nightfall. The two states not impacted by this time change are Arizona and Hawaii.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams

When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
PRESCOTT, AZ
talkbusiness.net

American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Strong winter storm heading to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Halloweekend! What an ideal forecast for folks who are celebrating Halloween today. It was dry and sunny with warm temps in the 80s. If you are headed out tonight, you’ll need a sweater because temperatures will be falling quickly into the 60s and 50s here in the Valley. Across Arizona, we’re seeing some high clouds up north. Otherwise, dry conditions and temps are already in the 50s.
ARIZONA STATE

