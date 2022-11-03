ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Announces Signing In Taiwan With Taoyuan Leopards

Dwight Howard went from villain to hero quickly after helping the Los Angeles Lakers to a title back in 2020. Howard’s first stint in Los Angeles went about as poorly as it could’ve, and after his unceremonious exit, he was booed by Lakers Nation every time he made his way back to town. However, he redeemed himself with the fan base when he accepted a role off the bench focusing on rebounding and blocking shots while also acting as the team’s biggest cheerleader on the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Jazz Vs. Lakers Preview: LeBron James & Lonnie Walker IV Ruled Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are just three days removed from a 14-point loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz. And on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers travel to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz once again, this time without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV.
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Doesn’t See A ‘Spark’ In LeBron James Anymore

Anytime a team wins a championship in sports the star players get much of the praise, and that was the case when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship as LeBron James and Anthony Davis were at the forefront of everything. But the likes of Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were absolutely massive in allowing the Lakers to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy