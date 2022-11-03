Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Announces Signing In Taiwan With Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard went from villain to hero quickly after helping the Los Angeles Lakers to a title back in 2020. Howard’s first stint in Los Angeles went about as poorly as it could’ve, and after his unceremonious exit, he was booed by Lakers Nation every time he made his way back to town. However, he redeemed himself with the fan base when he accepted a role off the bench focusing on rebounding and blocking shots while also acting as the team’s biggest cheerleader on the bench.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Hopes To Become LeBron James’ Next Great Shooting Teammate
For years now, it has been very obvious that surrounding LeBron James with shooters is a surefire way to success. This Los Angeles Lakers team has basically no one who would be considered a shooter, but the exception to that is second-year wing Matt Ryan. The Lakers brought Ryan into...
lakersnation.com
Jazz Vs. Lakers Preview: LeBron James & Lonnie Walker IV Ruled Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are just three days removed from a 14-point loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz. And on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers travel to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz once again, this time without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV.
lakersnation.com
Darvin Ham Sheds Light On Lakers’ Tax Situation That Has Hurt Roster Construction
After winning their 17th championship in Oct. 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers have been on a downward spiral that currently has them at 2-8 through 10 games of the 2022-23 season. There is not one singular person responsible for this as every department has had its missteps whether it be...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Cavaliers Preview: Patrick Beverley Ruled Out Of Sunday Matinee Game
After back-to-back wins in which they seemed to be trending in the right direction, the Los Angeles Lakers took a step back against the Utah Jazz on Friday night when they gave up 130 points in a loss. Now, they look to bounce back against one of the NBA’s elite...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says 2-8 Start Is ‘Hard Pill For Me To Swallow’
At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were were a historically bad shooting team but were able to stay in games due to some excellent defense. With Anthony Davis as the centerpiece, the Lakers were able to lock down teams for long stretches, allowing them to hang around even when they struggled offensively.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Doesn’t See A ‘Spark’ In LeBron James Anymore
Anytime a team wins a championship in sports the star players get much of the praise, and that was the case when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship as LeBron James and Anthony Davis were at the forefront of everything. But the likes of Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were absolutely massive in allowing the Lakers to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Comments / 0