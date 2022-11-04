Read full article on original website
Netflix Updates Stranger Tings Profile Icons for Stranger Thing Day
Today is Stranger Things Day, so Netflix is celebrating the beloved series with a huge line-up of activities planned including live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise. The festivities will include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 being shown on the big screen for the first as well as an immersive viewing of the first episode online via Roblox. We've also seen some new behind-the-scenes photos today, and now Netflix is showing off new profile icons for their site.
How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide
All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
Where to Stream All the Best Christmas Movies This Holiday Season
It's that time of year again! With Halloween in the rearview, many movie fans are already looking ahead to their favorite Christmas movies. Throughout November and December each year, people like to binge through all of their holiday favorites, from animated TV specials to live-action comedies. There are a ton of Christmas and holiday movies out there, especially with places like Netflix and Hallmark releasing hordes of new titles each year. That said, there are a handful of classics that families like to rewatch every holiday season.
Funny parrot steals reporter's earphone on live TV while he talked about neighborhood thefts
'I considered the most prudent thing was to carry on with the broadcast.'
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Godzilla Shows Off Power in New Fight: Watch
Godzilla is having one of the best birthdays ever this year, and a cool new short film has brought the famous kaiju one of its toughest opponents yet! Godzilla first made its original debut in theaters across Japan back in 1954, and each yeah Toho decides to commemorate the occasion with special features and more. This year in particular was special as Toho not only announced that they are working on their next major Godzilla feature film in several years, but fans of the giant monster have gotten a special other kind of film that takes its powers to a whole new level.
Marvel's Loki: Surprising Detail About President Loki's Gang Revealed
Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series book just dropped, and it's revealed some extremely interesting behind-the-scenes information. We've gotten a glimpse at some cool concept art and learned some alternate directions the first season of Loki almost took. When it comes to Marvel projects, the costumes are typically on point, but there were some special layers to the ones featured in Loki. Since there were so many different Variants of the character, costume designer Christine Wada had to get extra creative when making the looks for each version. The new book reveals some facts about President Loki's gang, and how certain comics inspired Wada's decisions.
Bar Fight! review – breakup comedy turns into drinking-challenge face-off
An hnhappy couple settle their rivalry over on a series of inane challenges in a film that mistakes dodgy acting for ambience
Third time's the charm? Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of the 2023 Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars for a third time. The late-night talk show personality is taking on The Academy Awards in 2023 post-slap.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Breaking Bad and Westworld Star Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Name
Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul has legally changed his name to... Aaron Paul. If your confused by that, know that Aaron Paul was originally born to the name "Aaron Paul Sturtevant," so this is indeed a significant change, even if the actor's legion of fans have never known him by any other name.
Black Adam Editors Reveal When They Received Henry Cavill's Superman Scene (Exclusive)
The man in black has finally arrived in the DC Universe. Black Adam opened in theaters last month to much fanfare, as leading man Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and company led a global press tour that included stops in New York, Toronto, London, Madrid, and Mexico City. This culminated what Johnson has touted as a 14-year journey, as he was initially linked to Teth-Adam way back in 2008. With over a decade of ideas in the Black Adam writers' room, scribes Adan Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani were tasked with confining those concepts down to one script, director Jaume Collet-Serra was charged with bringing it to life, and editors Mike Sale, ACE and John Lee were trusted with whittling down the footage to 125 minutes.
Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: 'Great honor or a trap'
Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again, completing a trilogy that started with him presiding over the chaotic “envelope-gate" ceremony. The late-night talk show host will preside over the ceremony in March, the show’s producers said Monday. “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat...
The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series
There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.
Cecily Strong Stuns Saturday Night Live Fans With "Unhinged" Weekend Update
Saturday Night Live continues to churn out new episodes for Season 48, and the regular occurrence of Weekend Update remains the most consistent segment on the sketch comedy show. The latest episode featuring host Amy Schumer and musical guest Steve Lacy was no different as Michael Che and Colin Jost continue their brand of humor skewering the latest headlines in the news. But it was fan-favorite cast member Cecily Strong who stole the show this week with her desperate plea ahead of the midterm elections in the United States. The show started out slamming Elon Musk's antics after purchasing Twitter, as well as a joke about NASA's photo of a "smiling" sun, and running down the latest controversies of Kanye West and NBA athlete Kyrie Irving.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
Community Star Breaks Silence After Movie Announcement (Exclusive)
"Six seasons and a movie" was nothing more than a mantra for Community and its fans over the years, but in 2023 it becomes a promise fulfilled. The Community movie is finally happening, with NBCUniversal's Peacock serving as its exclusive home. The majority of the acclaimed comedy's cast is returning, as is original creator Dan Harmon, and those involved couldn't be more excited. Just ask Danny Pudi, who played Abed for all six seasons of the series.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.
