Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Opinion: This Kyrie Irving quote is why he can't return to the Nets
In his first address to the media last Saturday after promoting an antisemitic film, Kyrie Irving battled with the media and laid bare the biggest issue facing the Brooklyn Nets moving forward with their 30-year-old superstar. “I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in,” Irving said....
ESPN
Suns' Cam Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. No timetable was given for Johnson's return. Johnson suffered the injury Friday in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to slumping Warriors losing 5 straight, being 3-7
The Golden State Warriors had an uneven start through the first five games of the season, alternating between wins and losses to start 3-2. Things have evened out over the subsequent five games — just not in the way that the Warriors had hoped. Golden State defeated the Miami...
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night. Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly...
LeBron James Debuts New Shoes in Lakers Colors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20.
Stephen Curry, Warriors enter Hall of Infamy with bleak record never seen from reigning champs
Many fans were concerned after the Golden State Warriors dropped a close contest to the Orlando Magic, 130-129, despite Stephen Curry’s 39-point explosion. Their loss at Amway Center was their fourth straight, dropping them to 3-6 to begin the year as they remain winless amidst a rough trip on the road. The Warriors’ Friday night clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, an exciting young team led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, was supposed to give them an opportunity to stop the bleeding.
ESPN
Steve Kerr anticipates Warriors rebounding from winless road trip
SAN FRANCISCO -- In what Klay Thompson called a "road trip from hell," the Golden State Warriors made history as the first defending champion to start the season 0-6 on the road. But as they return home to San Francisco, they are maintaining a positive attitude. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
ESPN
Steve Kerr previews rotation changes as Warriors drop to 0-6 on road
NEW ORLEANS -- The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a winless five-game road trip Friday night at New Orleans, falling to the Pelicans 114-105. The Warriors have dropped all six of their road games, the first time they've done so since the 1997-98 season. They are the first defending champion to start 0-6 on the road in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. And their overall record of 3-7 marks the fifth time a defending champion has started a season with that record or worse.
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
