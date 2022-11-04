ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
ESPN

Suns' Cam Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. No timetable was given for Johnson's return. Johnson suffered the injury Friday in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.
ESPN

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
numberfire.com

Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors enter Hall of Infamy with bleak record never seen from reigning champs

Many fans were concerned after the Golden State Warriors dropped a close contest to the Orlando Magic, 130-129, despite Stephen Curry’s 39-point explosion. Their loss at Amway Center was their fourth straight, dropping them to 3-6 to begin the year as they remain winless amidst a rough trip on the road. The Warriors’ Friday night clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, an exciting young team led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, was supposed to give them an opportunity to stop the bleeding.
ESPN

Steve Kerr previews rotation changes as Warriors drop to 0-6 on road

NEW ORLEANS -- The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a winless five-game road trip Friday night at New Orleans, falling to the Pelicans 114-105. The Warriors have dropped all six of their road games, the first time they've done so since the 1997-98 season. They are the first defending champion to start 0-6 on the road in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. And their overall record of 3-7 marks the fifth time a defending champion has started a season with that record or worse.
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.

