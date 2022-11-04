School district merges bus routes as cancellations continue

District explores alternatives to alleviate cancellations

At the start of October, the Forest Lake Area School District began assessing potential ways to cut down its 79 bus routes that each need drivers to transport elementary and secondary students to and from school every day.

“It’s clear that there is a worker shortage, yet we have to find a solution. The solution clearly is not going to be finding drivers. … The path forward is fewer routes,” superintendent Steve Massey said.

But the solution couldn’t come soon enough, as the route cancellations started piling up. Aside from the first week of classes of the 2022-2023 school year, there have been bus route cancellations almost every day afterward.

“I’ve gotten this question: ‘How come you didn’t anticipate this at the start of the year?’ … We truly thought we had things covered at the start of the year,” Massey said.

Throughout October, there have been a total 76 canceled routes: three routes canceled three times, 21 routes canceled twice and 25 routes canceled once, as of Monday, Oct. 31, according to district emails. The process to cancel a bus route isn’t as simple as going down the numeric list of routes and canceling them.

“It’s not that simple in the sense that some routes require great familiarity with,” Massey said.

The Forest Lake Area School District is geographically one of the larger districts in the state and requires drivers on rural routes to be familiar with the routes. He explained that it could be more challenging to have a substitute to fill in on a rural route when addresses aren’t easy to see in the morning.

“It can be tricky trying to successfully navigate a route you’re not familiar with,” he said.

Additionally, drivers who have to call out of work the morning of their shift forces administration to find a sub or cancel the route on that day all while trying to balance fairness as much as it can.

“It’s really a matter of one, being committed to not impacting one route any more than any other route and then moving forward with trying to accomplish that with a consistent and fair rotation,” Massey said.

Combining routes

Bus driver shortages have been an issue for years even prior to the pandemic, but the problem really surfaced last fall when routes were canceled more frequently because of driver illness. Bus route cancellations came to a head when in-person classes were canceled from Dec. 16 to Christmas break because 10 to 15 routes were projected to be canceled, which would have created an unsafe drop-off for students. This year, the district is equipped to handle parent drop-offs from daily cancellations.

However, operating with that many routine cancellations is not sustainable, which prompted an assessment at the start of October to consider new solutions, since the district was still lacking in hiring and retaining enough drivers to prevent route cancellations.

“We know that canceling three, four, five routes a day is not sustainable for parents,” Massey said at the school board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6.

But Massey said increasing wages for bus drivers isn’t in the district’s budget at this time.

“We are not in a position with the current status of the budget to just unilaterally increase wages without the ability to increase revenue,” Massey said.

With about 10 to 12 unfilled bus driving positions, one of the possible solutions to potentially reduce the amount of routes was to combine routes.

“I do think it’s prudent that we look at everything and then we can explore whether or not any of those are viable or the direction we want to go as a district,” Massey said at the meeting.

After this decision at the start of October, the district has found five routes that can be combined with other routes to chip away at the 79 routes without losing coverage. Nonetheless, a route cancellation cannot take place from one day to the next, according to Massey.

“You don’t identify it one day and make a switch the next, but it takes a few days, maybe upwards to three or four days to pull that off,” Massey explained.

Of the three routes that have already been combined, bus ride times and capacity aren’t drastically different than before, according to Massey. Additionally, the combination of routes has allowed the district to go from canceling five to eight routes a day, to three cancellations a day between Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Friday, Oct. 28, with none on Monday, Oct. 31.

“When we’re able to eliminate a route, it means we’re reducing from the need for 12 drivers. … We’re making an impact,” Massey said.

The five routes that will be combined do not warrant changing the start times to any school day, although Massey said the district may change start times to an elementary school if need be to accommodate longer bus rides for students.

Massey explained that the ability to combine routes came from not offering its typical door-to-door pick-up model, especially in rural areas, to save time.

“Just on the analysis that we’ve been able to do, and changing pick-up locations, clustering some kids in some locations, allowing us to be a little more efficient,” Massey said.

Potential no-bus zones

The other solution the district is considering is whether it can create a walk zone or no-bus zone around some schools. For example, a no-bus zone would mean students living within a 1-mile radius of Forest Lake and Forest View elementary schools would not be driven to and from school by a bus. Similarly, secondary school students wouldn’t be picked up within a 2-mile radius of the school.

Yet, there may be safety restrictions for some schools because of their location along busy roads, not residential roads.

“Highway 97 in front of Scandia [Elementary], we will not have kids walking on the shoulder of a busy road. It’s not safe. But there are some other schools that have housing developments in the backyard of the school and might it make sense to create no-bus zones there? We’re going to look at it,” Massey said.

This option and other alternatives are still being assessed by the district as it awaits a report from the Center for Effective School Operations’ transportation services that is assessing the current system and how changes can be made to accommodate lower staffing.

Avoiding contracting out

At the first school board meeting in October, the school board discussed the option of potentially outsourcing its bus services, but agreed it may yield similar difficulties at a higher cost.

“We, actually years ago, did a study, and we compared our bus system to privatized ones, and we got by much cheaper with much higher satisfaction of our customers, of our parents and our students,” board member Rob Rapheal said during the meeting.

Board member Julie Corcoran remembered board discussions of whether or not to outsource bus drivers years ago, but still thinks it’s valuable to control the system rather than put it in someone else’s hands.

“They might come in cheaper at the beginning, but then you have no control … when they start raising their costs and we’re stuck. And so we have more control of our own bus fleet,” Corcoran said, also during the meeting.

Board member Alex Keto views the district’s bussing problem as a staff shortage, but added that based on job advertisements seen around Forest Lake, private bus driving companies are short-staffed, too.