ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

School district merges bus routes as cancellations continue

By Natalie Ryder
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGj2Z_0iyDgUfE00

District explores alternatives to alleviate cancellations

At the start of October, the Forest Lake Area School District began assessing potential ways to cut down its 79 bus routes that each need drivers to transport elementary and secondary students to and from school every day.

“It’s clear that there is a worker shortage, yet we have to find a solution. The solution clearly is not going to be finding drivers. … The path forward is fewer routes,” superintendent Steve Massey said.

But the solution couldn’t come soon enough, as the route cancellations started piling up. Aside from the first week of classes of the 2022-2023 school year, there have been bus route cancellations almost every day afterward.

“I’ve gotten this question: ‘How come you didn’t anticipate this at the start of the year?’ … We truly thought we had things covered at the start of the year,” Massey said.

Throughout October, there have been a total 76 canceled routes: three routes canceled three times, 21 routes canceled twice and 25 routes canceled once, as of Monday, Oct. 31, according to district emails. The process to cancel a bus route isn’t as simple as going down the numeric list of routes and canceling them.

“It’s not that simple in the sense that some routes require great familiarity with,” Massey said.

The Forest Lake Area School District is geographically one of the larger districts in the state and requires drivers on rural routes to be familiar with the routes. He explained that it could be more challenging to have a substitute to fill in on a rural route when addresses aren’t easy to see in the morning.

“It can be tricky trying to successfully navigate a route you’re not familiar with,” he said.

Additionally, drivers who have to call out of work the morning of their shift forces administration to find a sub or cancel the route on that day all while trying to balance fairness as much as it can.

“It’s really a matter of one, being committed to not impacting one route any more than any other route and then moving forward with trying to accomplish that with a consistent and fair rotation,” Massey said.

Combining routes

Bus driver shortages have been an issue for years even prior to the pandemic, but the problem really surfaced last fall when routes were canceled more frequently because of driver illness. Bus route cancellations came to a head when in-person classes were canceled from Dec. 16 to Christmas break because 10 to 15 routes were projected to be canceled, which would have created an unsafe drop-off for students. This year, the district is equipped to handle parent drop-offs from daily cancellations.

However, operating with that many routine cancellations is not sustainable, which prompted an assessment at the start of October to consider new solutions, since the district was still lacking in hiring and retaining enough drivers to prevent route cancellations.

“We know that canceling three, four, five routes a day is not sustainable for parents,” Massey said at the school board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6.

But Massey said increasing wages for bus drivers isn’t in the district’s budget at this time.

“We are not in a position with the current status of the budget to just unilaterally increase wages without the ability to increase revenue,” Massey said.

With about 10 to 12 unfilled bus driving positions, one of the possible solutions to potentially reduce the amount of routes was to combine routes.

“I do think it’s prudent that we look at everything and then we can explore whether or not any of those are viable or the direction we want to go as a district,” Massey said at the meeting.

After this decision at the start of October, the district has found five routes that can be combined with other routes to chip away at the 79 routes without losing coverage. Nonetheless, a route cancellation cannot take place from one day to the next, according to Massey.

“You don’t identify it one day and make a switch the next, but it takes a few days, maybe upwards to three or four days to pull that off,” Massey explained.

Of the three routes that have already been combined, bus ride times and capacity aren’t drastically different than before, according to Massey. Additionally, the combination of routes has allowed the district to go from canceling five to eight routes a day, to three cancellations a day between Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Friday, Oct. 28, with none on Monday, Oct. 31.

“When we’re able to eliminate a route, it means we’re reducing from the need for 12 drivers. … We’re making an impact,” Massey said.

The five routes that will be combined do not warrant changing the start times to any school day, although Massey said the district may change start times to an elementary school if need be to accommodate longer bus rides for students.

Massey explained that the ability to combine routes came from not offering its typical door-to-door pick-up model, especially in rural areas, to save time.

“Just on the analysis that we’ve been able to do, and changing pick-up locations, clustering some kids in some locations, allowing us to be a little more efficient,” Massey said.

Potential no-bus zones

The other solution the district is considering is whether it can create a walk zone or no-bus zone around some schools. For example, a no-bus zone would mean students living within a 1-mile radius of Forest Lake and Forest View elementary schools would not be driven to and from school by a bus. Similarly, secondary school students wouldn’t be picked up within a 2-mile radius of the school.

Yet, there may be safety restrictions for some schools because of their location along busy roads, not residential roads.

“Highway 97 in front of Scandia [Elementary], we will not have kids walking on the shoulder of a busy road. It’s not safe. But there are some other schools that have housing developments in the backyard of the school and might it make sense to create no-bus zones there? We’re going to look at it,” Massey said.

This option and other alternatives are still being assessed by the district as it awaits a report from the Center for Effective School Operations’ transportation services that is assessing the current system and how changes can be made to accommodate lower staffing.

Avoiding contracting out

At the first school board meeting in October, the school board discussed the option of potentially outsourcing its bus services, but agreed it may yield similar difficulties at a higher cost.

“We, actually years ago, did a study, and we compared our bus system to privatized ones, and we got by much cheaper with much higher satisfaction of our customers, of our parents and our students,” board member Rob Rapheal said during the meeting.

Board member Julie Corcoran remembered board discussions of whether or not to outsource bus drivers years ago, but still thinks it’s valuable to control the system rather than put it in someone else’s hands.

“They might come in cheaper at the beginning, but then you have no control … when they start raising their costs and we’re stuck. And so we have more control of our own bus fleet,” Corcoran said, also during the meeting.

Board member Alex Keto views the district’s bussing problem as a staff shortage, but added that based on job advertisements seen around Forest Lake, private bus driving companies are short-staffed, too.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch council looks to pause certain housing developments

Feeding off a strong NIMBY (not-in-my-back-yard) reaction from members of the community, the city of North Branch is exploring options to delay a proposed affordable housing development in its central business district via an interim moratorium ordinance preventing certain development. Alissa Harrington of Flaherty & Hood P.A., the city’s attorney,...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
KARE 11

One dead after Goodhue County fire

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Residents Push for Return of Curfew Siren

Every night for several decades, a siren would blare across Robbinsdale at 9 p.m. to alert the city that minors should go inside. That curfew siren has been silent since August, but now there’s a group of Robbinsdale residents who are calling on the city to bring it back.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
LINO LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty

HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
HOPKINS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan

Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chaska auto shop sees booming business, but struggles with rising cost of labor

CHASKA, Minn. - Business is booming at Auto Pros in Chaska."Business has been phenomenal for us," Auto Pros owner Gary Goeman said.But with a rising successful business, so is the cost of labor."We've been around a long time," Goeman said. "Nobody likes to pass on price increases. Nobody. Especially when you've been around as long as we have as a small business. But at some point, we have to in order to remain viable."In the last year, Goeman said his cost to hire and pay workers has gone up 100%."This is as bad as I've seen in it in the...
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11

MDH report: Flu outbreaks in schools on the rise

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Minnesota is starting to see an uptick in flu cases, according to new data from the state department of health. The Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Report for the week ending on Oct. 29, 2022 shows flu hospitalizations nearly tripled from the week before. In the most recent report, there were 72 flu hospitalizations reported so far this season. During the week ending on Oct. 22 there were 25 total flu hospitalizations.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Approves Accessory Dwelling Units, Could Tiny Homes Be Next?

The Golden Valley City Council this week approved an ordinance legalizing accessory dwelling units, considered by officials as “a really important tool” to create more affordable housing and expand living options for seniors. “We’re fundamentally changing the single-family zoning district in some sense here,” said Myles Campbell, city...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake, MN
184
Followers
269
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Forest Lake Times has been serving Forest Lake, MN since 1902. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at forestlaketimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/forest_lake_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy