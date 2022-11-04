Chisago Commissioners set preliminary levy

The Chisago County commissioners unanimously approved a levy increase of 6.9% for the county’s 2023 budget as part of the work completed at their meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 21.

At their previous meeting held Sept. 7, the commissioners were split on levies ranging between 6.9% and 5.3%. After a Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Sept. 13, the board now appears more comfortable with the larger increase.

One of the biggest issues facing the county, according to County Administrator Chase Burnham, is trying to firm up a budget while wrestling with a number of wage issues. One is a wage study that has not been completed, and the second is a large number of labor contracts that have not been finalized for next year.

“The county board chose to do a wage study because they hadn’t done one in 20-plus years,” he said, then noted that the study confirmed that the county was not out of compliance with Minnesota pay equity law.

“We have eight bargaining contracts that are still in open discussion,” Burnham added.

Commissioner Ben Montzka, who opposed a 6.9% increase at the Sept. 7 council meeting, still was worried about that percentage at the Sept. 21 meeting.

“I think 6.9% is a lot, especially in a tough year,” he said. “I understand we need to have a levy, but I think that [number] is too much this year. The economy did some bad things because of inflation, and the value of houses went up more than the taxable value of farmland.”

To Montzka’s point, an increase in the value of a property often leads to a greater increase in the taxes paid than would an increase in the levy itself.

Commissioner Marlys Dunne, who had joined Montzka in opposition to a 6.9% levy at the previous council meeting, has softened that stance to a degree.

“I think people recognize I am the most nit-picky detail person when it comes to anything financial,” she said. “So for me to say I am comfortable with this number, based on confidential information regarding the personnel committee, is something.

“I hope we have some confidence that, if we have the ability to lower the amount, we will.”

Commissioners Chris DuBose and Rick Greene, who had pushed for the 6.9% increase at the Sept. 7 meeting, remained in favor of that increase.

“The county does a lot of things well, and I think one of the biggest things that people see and appreciate are our roads,” DuBose said. “So I don’t want to cut road funding. …

“Once we cut road funding, we’ll have to add it back next year. It’s almost a shell game, because right now we hear from our county engineer that we’re not spending enough on roads now. We’re falling further and further behind every year.”

Greene agreed, adding: “There are other options we can look at [to cut costs] besides roads. We can discuss those when the time comes.”

DuBose also expressed greater concern about wages and other areas that might increase by the end of the year.

“In light of the inflationary pressures, and the wage study – which looks at the employees we are losing left and right, and having difficulty hiring new employees – I’m confident we’ve taken a prudent look at the budget,” he said. “And I’m comfortable presenting it to the public.”

Montzka eventually voted in favor of the levy, albeit with concerns.

“I applaud my colleagues for the effort they have made to constrain spending,” he said. “When we review it in November and December, we can have more discussions about this.”

The commissioners will host a Truth in Taxation meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and are expected to vote on a final levy at that meeting. The final levy may not exceed this 6.9% levy; it may stay the same or drop at that time.