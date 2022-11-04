ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
The Ringer

The Self-Inflicted Demise of Kyrie Irving

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets (finally) suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games, without pay, hours after he once again refused to apologize for publicizing a film that embraces and disseminates antisemitism. When asked earlier that day during a press scrum whether he was surprised by the...
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Denounces Kanye West Shoutout

Stephen A. isn’t trying to be associated with Kanye right now. Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments have dominated headlines over the past few weeks. As it stands, Kanye has remained quiet for about a week, and it’s probably better for him to keep it that way over the coming weeks. People do not want to hear from him right now, and it seems like he knows that.

