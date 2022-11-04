Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU topples Adams State for 7th win
ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football team defeated fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent Adams State 38-7 on Saturday and improved to 7-3 on the season, 5-3 in the conference. “We played with a ton of energy today. The guys were really, really fired up,” said...
Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills State rodeo spotlight: Jaycie Habeck
SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is on senior Jaycie Habeck. Habeck competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping for the Black Hills State rodeo team.
Black Hills Pioneer
Raising walls in Sturgis
STURGIS – Since 1990, the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity has been bringing communities together on the foundations of fellowship and home-ownership. “It’s just great to be together, even on a blustery day, to be able to get these walls up, Lord, it’s symbolic but it’s literal too, a way of sheltering hearts and minds,” said Scott Engmann, executive director for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, as he prayed over a wall-raising Thursday in Sturgis.
Black Hills Pioneer
DOE visits Belle Fourche CTE center
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Career and Technical Education (CTE) center and its programs are thriving, and helping students navigate where their future can take them. On Thursday, members of the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) toured the center, to see what it has to offer.
Black Hills Pioneer
Absentee ballots start to flood in ahead of Election Day
NORTHERN HILLS — With just a week left before Election Day, county auditors in the Northern Hills report that early ballots are flooding in. Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said as of Nov. 2 her office has received 4,338 early ballots. That compares to the 2018 midterm election, when an overall total of 4,382 early ballots were cast. That means a week before the election, at least 22 percent of Lawrence County’s more than 19,000 registered voters had already cast their ballots.
Comments / 0