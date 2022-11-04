Read full article on original website
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
Mom ‘lost and scared’ after husband let newborn cry for ‘2 hours straight’ while she was away
A mom is afraid her husband doesn’t know how to take care of their newborn. She asked Reddit’s “Mommit” forum for advice. The mom asked her husband to watch their 3-month-old son while she was away. But when she returned, she couldn’t believe the condition her newborn was in.
Mum, 46, and daughter, 22, claim people can't tell them apart because they look so alike
A mum and daughter duo have claimed that people can't tell them apart despite their 24-year age difference. Barbie Porter, 46, and her daughter Halie, 22, from Tennessee, recently took to TikTok to show off their similarities and to ask their viewers: who is the mum and who is the daughter? Watch their videos below:
Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him
A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
"Blood is thicker than water" Woman gives up adopted daughter because of boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My father’s best friend’s daughter, Katherine, is crazy about babies. Even as a teenager, she would volunteer to sit out of trips and functions to babysit children.
Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor
It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
“Overwhelmed” Woman Begs Her Sister-in-Law to Watch Her Five-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation
Being a parent is no easy feat. In addition to being responsible for your own health and well-being, you also have to worry about your children. This can be a big source of stress for many parents, especially if they feel like they're overwhelmed. Sometimes, all they need is some time to relax and decompress. However, when they turn to other members of the family for help, they might find themselves in the middle of a dispute.
Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress
A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding dayWoman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan
Dad Makes Secret Passage Way to Playroom for Daughters and It’s Too Cool
Father-of-the-Year right there!
Mom dates dad of daughter's boyfriend
Children can find their parents dating hard to accept because it shatters all possibilities of their biological parents reconciling. If one of the parents passed away, it can show that the other parent is trying to move on, which can seem odd to children.
Dad Goes Shopping For Daughter’s First Sleepover and It’s Too Cute
He’s so excited to make them breakfast!
Husband gives 'intrusive' mother access to new house against wife's wishes
An overbearing and intrusive in-law doesn’t give the couple enough private space and is often judgemental. They might try to force their beliefs on the couple and strain the relationship.
Man discovers that he is not the father of his 20 yr-old daughter
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a dad is one of the most amazing things that can happen to a guy. It's a chance to be a role model, teach, and protect. And, for better or worse, it's a permanent job. At least, that's how a guy I once dated felt.
Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues
His wife was less than thrilled.
Woman supports husband to go on trip with cancer-ridden ex
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I knew Mary was one of a kind the moment I saw her. She radiated innocence and always adorned a sweet smile. She could set a room to life just with her mere presence.
Woman convinces her daughter never to have children: 'You'd hate being a mother'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I've never enjoyed the company of children. My dislike of children began in kindergarten, immediately after my first exposure to an entire room full of them. I couldn't quite put my finger on it when I was that young, but in the back of my mind, I knew having children of my own wasn't in my future.
Woman furious when husband abandons her on 10-mile run to hang out with his friends
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband came home from work and announced he had signed us up for a ten-mile run to benefit charity. The insurance company where he worked sponsored the run.
Mom waxes her young daughter’s unibrow and sparks major debate in viral TikTok
One could argue that teaching daughters how to remove their body hair is a rite of passage. One could also argue that maybe waxing a young child’s eyebrows isn’t the best way to teach them how to love themselves. And that is exactly what the internet is arguing over when it comes to one mom’s viral TikTok where she waxes her young daughter’s unibrow.
Woman fails to convince her daughter to learn how to clean and gut fish for her future husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a little girl, I marveled at my mother's ability to clean and gut a fish like it was nothing. I found it gross and horrifying, but it was nonetheless impressive. How could she be so brave?
