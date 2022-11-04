ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him

A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Upworthy

Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor

It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
Abby Joseph

“Overwhelmed” Woman Begs Her Sister-in-Law to Watch Her Five-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation

Being a parent is no easy feat. In addition to being responsible for your own health and well-being, you also have to worry about your children. This can be a big source of stress for many parents, especially if they feel like they're overwhelmed. Sometimes, all they need is some time to relax and decompress. However, when they turn to other members of the family for help, they might find themselves in the middle of a dispute.
The Independent

Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress

A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding dayWoman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan
FORT MYERS, FL
Aabha Gopan

Mom dates dad of daughter's boyfriend

Children can find their parents dating hard to accept because it shatters all possibilities of their biological parents reconciling. If one of the parents passed away, it can show that the other parent is trying to move on, which can seem odd to children.
StaceyNHerrera

Man discovers that he is not the father of his 20 yr-old daughter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Becoming a dad is one of the most amazing things that can happen to a guy. It's a chance to be a role model, teach, and protect. And, for better or worse, it's a permanent job. At least, that's how a guy I once dated felt.
Aabha Gopan

Woman supports husband to go on trip with cancer-ridden ex

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I knew Mary was one of a kind the moment I saw her. She radiated innocence and always adorned a sweet smile. She could set a room to life just with her mere presence.
Tracey Folly

Woman convinces her daughter never to have children: 'You'd hate being a mother'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I've never enjoyed the company of children. My dislike of children began in kindergarten, immediately after my first exposure to an entire room full of them. I couldn't quite put my finger on it when I was that young, but in the back of my mind, I knew having children of my own wasn't in my future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy