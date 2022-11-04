Read full article on original website
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
Amboy News
Amboy school district is going electric
AMBOY — There was a big announcement made by the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, Oct. 26, which included the Amboy school district. Amboy was approved a grant worth $790,000. The bulk of the grant, $750,000 will be used to purchase two electric buses, while the remaining $40,000 will...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
walls102.com
Chicago pair facing forgery charges in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – Two individuals from Chicago are facing forgery charges after reportedly passing counterfeit currency in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Department claim they stopped a vehicle carrying occupants matching a description given for two subjects allegedly passing counterfeit currency at several area businesses. Taken into custody was the driver, 28-year-old Felicia N. Smith and the passenger, 25-year-old Dwayne L. Anderson. Smith was charged with 3 counts of Forgery and Anderson was charged with 4 counts of Forgery. They were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and released with a notice to appear.
Grundy County VAC, Hines VA outreach coming to Morris Nov. 7
The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and the Edward Hines VA Medical Center Outreach Team will host an informational session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Morris American Legion to educate veterans about their veteran’s benefits. The Hines Outreach Team and the Grundy County...
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5
With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
walls102.com
Diabetes education specialist offers free diabetic programs in Ottawa
OTTAWA – OSF Medical Group – Family Medicine will be offering free one-hour diabetic programs hosted by Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes care and education specialist, on Tuesday at noon at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Lauterjung will present how medications help make a difference in your diabetes management. You can attend in person or participate virtually.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
walls102.com
Dryer Fire at Marquis Energy triggers multi-agency response
HENNEPIN – A dryer fire Friday morning brought a multi-agency response to Marquis Energy in Hennepin. Around 9 AM the Hennepin Fire Department was called to the facility for a fire in a centrifuge in the dryer building. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm was sounded and nine area fire departments were paged to the scene. The fire was extinguished and no injuries or damage was reported. The plant was able to remain in operation. Marquis Energy is the largest dry-mill ethanol facility in the United States.
starvedrock.media
Interstate 80 Construction To Slow Traffic Between Princeton And Peru
Centerline repairs means lane closures on Interstate 80 between Princeton and Peru. Starting Monday, state crews will begin repairing the centerline on I-80 between Interstate 180 and Plank Road. Traffic will be reduced to lane in each direction during the work which will last into December. You should expect delays...
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
starvedrock.media
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
walls102.com
Vermillion Township bridge to close for repairs
LEONORE – A bridge in rural Vermillion Township north of Leonore will be closed for repairs beginning today. The bridge, on North 20th between East 950th Road and East 1050th Road will be under construction until November 25th. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
walls102.com
Blood drive coming to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota on Friday
MENDOTA – A blood drive is coming to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota on Friday. From noon to 5 PM in conference room C, ImpactLife will be collecting donations to assist in treating patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons ages 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. For more information, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org., or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app. To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800)747.5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.
Firefighter hurt in Winnebago County Court building basement fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One firefighter sustained injuries while battling a basement fire in the historic Winnebago County Court building Saturday night. Crews first responded to the complex at 403 Elm St. at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The […]
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
walls102.com
Election Day is Tuesday
PERU – Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th, so make plans to make your voice heard. Polls open at 6 AM statewide and will stay open through 7 PM. If you’re among those voting and you aren’t sure where to go, below is a link to find the nearest polling place within your county. State and local seats are on the ballot, including a statewide question regarding the right for employees to use collective bargaining in labor negotiations.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
