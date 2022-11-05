ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Retired marine vet walks more than 200 miles for comrades in Wounded Warriors Project

By Mayra Moreno via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

Retired Marine Corps Vet Nick Perales is on a mission sprouted out of a passion for bringing awareness and giving back. Currently, he is walking with a purpose carrying a 50-pound rucksack on his back.

"(I'm doing it) to raise awareness but more importantly to inspire people to take action, start achieving more in life, push themselves get a little uncomfortable," he said. "More importantly (I'm doing it) to support our vets support, our wounded warriors support their families."

He's carrying the bag pack to represent the tough and heavy burden that vets and their families carry daily.

On Tuesday, ABC13 Anchor Mayra Moreno spoke to Perales, who was 20 miles into his 205-mile trip, on the side of the road in Houston.

He will be walking for 11 days to reach the Center for the Intrepid, a facility that treats amputees and burn victims, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

After stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan, it was there that he had multiple operations to save his left leg and extensive rehab for two and a half years. Still, he is on this mission because his life spiraled out of control soon after.

"I was bound to a wheelchair. I lost sight of who I was as a man, as a marine. I felt hopeless and became addicted to narcotics," he said.

He was 240 lbs. in a wheelchair and abusing alcohol to sleep. It took him a while to finally reclaim his life and fight for a purpose.

"I started putting all my effort, and attention to becoming the best version of me so I can help as many people (as possible) around me get through that difficult situation I was once in," he said.

This is a big challenge, but he's doing it with his fellow wounded veterans in mind.

The company C4 is sponsoring him, and they too have teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project to put this mission into motion.

"So C4 has pledged to donate half a million dollars to WWP through this campaign," he said. "I'm willing to do what it takes to raise awareness and support the overall mission."

You can donate to the Wounded Warrior Project here .

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

American kidnapped, attacked with machete in Mexico, and makes it home alive

A Utah man barely escaped alive from a Cancun vacation and is now hoping to make a documentary to educate Americans about the dangers of travel to Mexico. Dustan Jackson was left for dead in a roadside ditch after a machete attack that partially severed his foot and destroyed his shoulder. He lay there waiting to die for up to three days before gaining the willpower to seek help and make it back home, he said.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Woman Survives Bear Attack by Playing Dead: ‘I Heard My Skull Crunch’

Two years ago, a woman was walking her dogs when she suddenly encountered a bear. As experts recommend, the woman began making lots of noise and acted big, a common tactic for scaring away bears. Unfortunately, the move backfired and the bear attacked. Reflecting on the experience, she said she lived through the attack by playing dead, even after hearing her skull “crunch.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise

A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
OGDEN, UT
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night

The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
Elite Daily

She Turned Her Quinceañera Into A Get Out The Vote Party

Cocooned in a puff of sparkling blue tulle, Eulogia Rodriguez, 14, sits on the floor of her San Antonio home, reaching over her ornate ball gown to tighten the laces on her scuffed Air Force 1s. It’s not quite her birthday (that’s still a few weeks out), but Eulogia is preparing to celebrate turning 15 with a quinceañera, a Latine tradition that honors a girl’s transition from “childhood” into “womanhood.” She and 14 other girls are using this powerful milestone moment to encourage young Latine voters to make their voices heard at the polls — especially considering the upcoming midterm elections.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
macaronikid.com

4 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11

Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
CBS Boston

Texas lab pieced together DNA to identify "Lady of the Dunes"

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVPROVINCETOWN - Recently, FBI investigators were able to crack the case of the longest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. She was known as the Lady of the Dunes. Her identity was discovered thanks to a lab in Texas. Her name is Ruth Marie Terry, and she was brutally murdered in 1974. Her body was found lying in sand dunes near Provincetown. Investigators believe her killer removed her hands and nearly severed her head, in an attempt to make her harder to identify. Her remains were unidentified for 48 years. This year the FBI called on...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy