Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Losing Yuli Gurriel is a Huge Blow to Houston Astros in World Series
The Houston Astros have taken Yuli Gurriel off their postseason roster for the World Series, after the first baseman sustained a knee injury in game five of the World Series. The Astros will need somebody to step up in his place in order to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies and win their second World Series title in franchise history.
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James...
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets, Diaz Agree To Deal
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year
Mike Trout's outstanding season after an injury-shortened 2021 was not enough to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Justin Verlander.
Houston Astros' Dome Will be Closed for World Series Game 6 vs. Phillies
The roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park Saturday night for game six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros lead the series 3-2 and can clinch their first World Series title since 2017 with a victory at home this weekend.
Mattress Mack To Throw Out First Pitch For Astros Before Game 6
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has first pitch duties prior to Game 6 of the World Series for the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
The Batting Cage Session That Won the Astros a Title
Houston’s attention to the smallest of details paid off big time on Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead home run in Saturday’s title-clinching Game 6.
theScore
Astros rookie Pena named World Series MVP
Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena capped off a dominant postseason by being named World Series MVP. Pena was a force for Houston during its six-game triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .400/.423/.600 with one homer, three RBIs, five runs scored, and a series-high 10 hits. He also contributed sparkling defense at shortstop.
Astros' Verlander Takes Home Two MLBPA Awards
Voted on by Major League Baseball players, the AL Comeback Player of the year and the AL Outstanding Pitcher of the Year went to Justin Verlander.
momcollective.com
Bury Me in the H: The Makings of An Astros Fan
Confession: I don’t actually love baseball. Or I should say I did not grow up loving baseball, let alone Astros baseball. We were very much a college football game day family on Saturdays and golf on Sundays for nap time. Growing up in Dallas though, the Rangers were our team – if we had one. I do know that my childhood was punctuated watching the epic moment that Nolan Ryan threw his 7th no hitter. I still feel that moment as viscerally as I did almost 30 years ago. But beyond that… yeah. Not our thing. I can’t recite stats, I don’t always understand why they do the things they do, and I don’t typically spend HOURS watching players round bases and hit homeruns.
