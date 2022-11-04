Read full article on original website
Ed Sheeran ''signs off' until 2023
Ed Sheeran has "signed off" for the year. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has just filmed a music video for his new album, due out next year, and has now gone on a hiatus. Alongside a snap from the beach set of the promo, in which he's stood on a giant rock, Ed wrote on Instagram: "Signing off now until 2023.
