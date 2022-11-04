ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Paul
3d ago

only when protection breaks down hurts makes a play,as soon as they play a good defense,it a wrap.texans rookie had over 100yds rushing.

Themod
2d ago

Dallas will have a shot at them on xmas eve, and it chips fall, they could see each other in the playoffs.

Carl Mobley
3d ago

rematch at Dallas with their starting qb be there or be square....ALOHA.

The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
VikingsTerritory

Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Jimmy Johnson speaks on Herschel Walker running for Senate, Tommy Tuberville already there

The number of U.S. senators with a past history of working with Jimmy Johnson could double this month. Johnson, the long-time NFL and NCAA coach turned Fox NFL Sunday analyst (from 1994 to 1995, and again since 2000), was the Miami Hurricanes‘ head coach from 1984-88, and current U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) was an assistant for him for the last three years of that tenure. And now, Tuesday’s election will determine if controversial current candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) will join Tuberville in the Senate, and Johnson and others who worked with Walker with the Dallas Cowboys offered some thoughts on that to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports:
FOX Sports

Richardson scores 4 TDs, Florida beats Texas A&M 41-24

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two scores as Florida snapped its two-game losing streak with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Richardson had touchdown runs of 10 and 60 yards in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Sauce Gardner, Jets secondary make Bills QB Josh Allen look human

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On New York's final drive of its 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Jets called eight consecutive rushing plays before asking Zach Wilson to throw the ball. And when finally called upon, he delivered. On third-and-5 from the 18-yard line with just about two...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

How the Eagles won on Sunday without even playing

You mean to tell me that the best team in the NFL can’t even beat the New York Jets?. The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are everybody’s pick to win the Super Bowl this season, no matter how flawed they are. The Bills’ second blemish on their record came with a 20-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup

Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

