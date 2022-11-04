Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
Avian flu’s impact on poultry farms
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Here’s a typical morning at Sunshine Mesa Farm. The owner Michelle Livingston is up by 8 a.m., tending to her 500 chickens. “I go to our barn area, and I open all the doors, I do a wellness check on everybody, and restock food and water if necessary,” said Livingston.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
kdnk.org
What you need to know about Japanese beetles on the Western Slope
Over the summer, the invasive Japanese Beetle was detected in Grand Junction. The adult beetle feeds on more than 300 species of plants including those that are a major part of Western Slope's agricultural economy such as sweet corn, peaches, and grapes. The invasive insect already plagues some communities on the Front Range. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews Rich Guggenheim, manager at the Plant Health Certification Program for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
KJCT8
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction
For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
KJCT8
Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
nbc11news.com
This week starts warm & windy, ends cold
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a new week, and a new storm system is in our view. This storm system will split the week, so the we’ll be unseasonably warm and windy through Wednesday. We’ll get a quick shot of rain and snow Wednesday night, after which we will turn much colder for the second half of the week and the weekend.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “It’s an annual celebration of cultures on the Western Slope that we hold here every year,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager. It’s the Culture Festival, where folks get a chance to share a piece of their identity from 14 countries. “Everything...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita
It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
nbc11news.com
Timothy Montoya: Youth Task Force
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Coinciding with National Runaway Prevention Month, the second meeting of the Timothy Montoya Task Force met on Wednesday. Task force members are looking at how to best implement practices to keep runaway youth safe.
Hunter discovers remains of man who has been missing for over a decade in Colorado
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years. The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Rockies rebrand as the Grand Junction Jackalopes
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Rockies are no more, say “hello” to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. The team announced the identity change this morning. “We had over 1,000 great submissions from the community.” Jackalopes President Mick Ritter said. “Jackalopes stood out as an amusing and unique name in professional baseball. I think we can have a lot of fun with it.”
Grand Junction Rockies renamed after mythical animal
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. The Pioneer League minor league baseball team changed its name and logo on Friday to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. For those unfamiliar, a jackalope is a mythical animal of American West folklore described as a jackrabbit with antelope...
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico
A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
moabsunnews.com
Obituary: Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde
Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (née Parentice-Aleff) passed away from heart failure in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado and spent her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah.
Comments / 0