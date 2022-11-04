ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

nbc11news.com

Avian flu’s impact on poultry farms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Here’s a typical morning at Sunshine Mesa Farm. The owner Michelle Livingston is up by 8 a.m., tending to her 500 chickens. “I go to our barn area, and I open all the doors, I do a wellness check on everybody, and restock food and water if necessary,” said Livingston.
COLORADO STATE
kdnk.org

What you need to know about Japanese beetles on the Western Slope

Over the summer, the invasive Japanese Beetle was detected in Grand Junction. The adult beetle feeds on more than 300 species of plants including those that are a major part of Western Slope's agricultural economy such as sweet corn, peaches, and grapes. The invasive insect already plagues some communities on the Front Range. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews Rich Guggenheim, manager at the Plant Health Certification Program for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

This week starts warm & windy, ends cold

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a new week, and a new storm system is in our view. This storm system will split the week, so the we’ll be unseasonably warm and windy through Wednesday. We’ll get a quick shot of rain and snow Wednesday night, after which we will turn much colder for the second half of the week and the weekend.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “It’s an annual celebration of cultures on the Western Slope that we hold here every year,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager. It’s the Culture Festival, where folks get a chance to share a piece of their identity from 14 countries. “Everything...
MESA COUNTY, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita

It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Timothy Montoya: Youth Task Force

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Coinciding with National Runaway Prevention Month, the second meeting of the Timothy Montoya Task Force met on Wednesday. Task force members are looking at how to best implement practices to keep runaway youth safe.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Rockies rebrand as the Grand Junction Jackalopes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Rockies are no more, say “hello” to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. The team announced the identity change this morning. “We had over 1,000 great submissions from the community.” Jackalopes President Mick Ritter said. “Jackalopes stood out as an amusing and unique name in professional baseball. I think we can have a lot of fun with it.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Grand Junction Rockies renamed after mythical animal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. The Pioneer League minor league baseball team changed its name and logo on Friday to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. For those unfamiliar, a jackalope is a mythical animal of American West folklore described as a jackrabbit with antelope...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico

A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
RIFLE, CO
moabsunnews.com

Obituary: Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde

Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (née Parentice-Aleff) passed away from heart failure in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado and spent her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

