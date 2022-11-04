ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Ben Simmons Could Be Traded Soon

Ben Simmons isn’t doing so well right now. Ben Simmons came into this season looking to prove a lot of haters wrong. Instead, he is proving a lot of people right. Simmons averages a triple-single and is too scared to shoot the ball. The Nets as a whole are...
Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James lies about listening to Migos when he was on the Miami Heat

There’s a running joke on social media that LeBron James tells unprovoked fibs when someone asks him a question. On Nov. 6, the tradition continued as James paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff by changing his profile picture to a photo of him and also dressing similarly to him before the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jordan Two Trey Dressed In Knicks Colors

The Jordan Two Trey continues to get dope new colorways. Hybrid sneakers haven’t always been super popular, however, Jumpman has succeeded with the Jordan Two Trey. This is a shoe that combines elements from numerous grey models, including the Air Jordan 7, Jordan 12, and even the Jordan 12.

