Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado

Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s elevated expectations, Sun Bowl likely: 6 takeaways from Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington

Reviewing Oregon State’s 24-21 loss to Washington from wind-swept Husky Stadium with six takeaways:. After writing my game story Friday night, it felt a little harsh. Largely focused on what went wrong. Then I turned to social media and a few message boards, and saw the five-alarm fire. Dump OC Brian Lindgren. Jonathan Smith is too reckless. Ben Gulbranson isn’t a Pac-12 quarterback. Etc.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time

Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
Emerald Media

Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado

No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
The Oregonian

What Mike Sanford said after Colorado lost to Oregon Ducks

Colorado lost to No. 8 Oregon 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford recapped the Buffaloes’ eighth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sanford’s postgame press conference. MIKE SANFORD. Opening Statement “Well hats off to Oregon, really good football team coming in....
Tri-City Herald

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks use trick plays for touchdowns from offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., linebacker Noah Sewell, Bo Nix catch

Oregon went to its well of trick plays for its first three touchdowns against Colorado. Bo Nix threw a four-yard touchdown to offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Nix caught an 18-yard pass from running back Bucky Irving and linebacker Noah Sewell leaped into the end zone from a yard out in what went on to be a 49-10 rout for the No. 8 Ducks against the Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.
Comments / 0

