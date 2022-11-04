Read full article on original website
The Oregon Ducks defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) prepare to host Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox):
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado
Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
Oregon Ducks up to season-high in polls after beating Colorado
The Oregon Ducks moved up to a season-high position in the polls after beating Colorado. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 6 with 1,258 points in the AP poll and No. 6 with 1,272 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 49-10 win over the Buffaloes on Saturday.
Oregon State’s elevated expectations, Sun Bowl likely: 6 takeaways from Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington
Reviewing Oregon State’s 24-21 loss to Washington from wind-swept Husky Stadium with six takeaways:. After writing my game story Friday night, it felt a little harsh. Largely focused on what went wrong. Then I turned to social media and a few message boards, and saw the five-alarm fire. Dump OC Brian Lindgren. Jonathan Smith is too reckless. Ben Gulbranson isn’t a Pac-12 quarterback. Etc.
Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time
Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
Emerald Media
Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
Oregon Ducks edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota out against Colorado
Oregon will be without its leading edge rusher and No. 2 receiver against Colorado. DJ Johnson, who leads the No. 8 Ducks with six sacks this season, and Chase Cota are absent from pregame warmups and don’t appear to have traveled to Folsom Field for Saturday afternoon’s game.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
Girls soccer: State quarterfinal action from across Oregon
The girls soccer quarterfinals were played on Saturday, setting the semifinal matchups. The championships for all classifications will be held on Nov. 12.
Bo Nix scores passing, rushing, receiving touchdowns for Oregon Ducks in rout of Colorado: Game at a glance
Bo Nix scored passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns, the first FBS player to score in all three fashions offensively this season, to lead the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in a demolition of Colorado. Nix was 20 of 24 for 274 yards with two touchdowns, plus he ran for 16 yards...
Bill Oram: With loss to Huskies, the lights are dimming on Oregon State’s breakout season
And wouldn’t you believe it, the lights went out at Husky Stadium. Funny that Seattle has a stadium called Lumen Field, but in the fourth quarter on Friday, the one the Oregon State Beavers played in suddenly produced zero lumens. Fourth quarter. Tie game. Darkness. Oh, boy. It took...
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
Oregon State offense flails in the wind as Beavers let one slip away to Washington in a 24-21 loss
Blame the wind at Husky Stadium? Sure, it was a factor in slowing down Oregon State’s offense. But blame the No. 23 Beavers, too. It wasn’t electric, it leaned too much on the run, it offered nothing through the air. The result was 262 yards of offense in...
What Mike Sanford said after Colorado lost to Oregon Ducks
Colorado lost to No. 8 Oregon 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford recapped the Buffaloes’ eighth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sanford’s postgame press conference. MIKE SANFORD. Opening Statement “Well hats off to Oregon, really good football team coming in....
Oregon State mailbag: Bowl destinations, developing QBs, is there a next step for the Beavers?
You have questions, we deliver answers. The weekly drill where readers ask Oregon State athletics-related questions, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel supplies the answer.
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
Rewinding No. 23 Oregon State Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington Huskies
A Washington field goal in the closing seconds proved the difference as the Huskies rallied past the No. 23 Oregon State Beavers for a 24-21 victory Friday night at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) returned to action after their bye and played a back-and-forth game against...
Lights go out at Husky Stadium, delaying Oregon State-Washington football game
The lights at Husky Stadium in Seattle went out and caused a delay of about 25 minutes on Friday night during the Pac-12 football game between the 23rd-ranked Oregon State Beavers and the Washington Huskies. The outage came with 11:36 to play in the fourth quarter and the game tied...
Oregon Ducks use trick plays for touchdowns from offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., linebacker Noah Sewell, Bo Nix catch
Oregon went to its well of trick plays for its first three touchdowns against Colorado. Bo Nix threw a four-yard touchdown to offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Nix caught an 18-yard pass from running back Bucky Irving and linebacker Noah Sewell leaped into the end zone from a yard out in what went on to be a 49-10 rout for the No. 8 Ducks against the Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.
