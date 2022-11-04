PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Pueblo early Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Ave. just after 1 a.m. for the report of a drive by shooting. Once on scene, The post Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO