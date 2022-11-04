Read full article on original website
The woofers
3d ago
I've heard that all the military is able to recruit these days are gangsters and other assorted thugs. This pretty much supports that I guess.
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. — At about 1 a.m., The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near Nuckolls Avenue in Pueblo, Colorado. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a white sedan that had crashed into a tree. As officers approached the vehicle, they...
KKTV
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. At approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on the corner of Nuckolls Avenue and Newman Avenue. […]
Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Pueblo early Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Ave. just after 1 a.m. for the report of a drive by shooting. Once on scene, The post Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect on the run with stolen truck & 2 passengers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a stolen truck that fled with two unidentified passengers Saturday night on Nov. 5. At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers located an occupied vehicle that was a stolen silver Dodge Ram CO/626PIR. Police attempted a non-contact block while the truck was parked. According to […]
Victim threatened with baseball bat & gun, 1 arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman after she and another suspect were reported for threatening a victim with weapons late Saturday night on Nov. 5. Police are still searching for the second suspect. Bethany Wood, 34, was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Menacing. Police have an arrest warrant […]
Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found a man dead once on The post Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLD CASE: Where is Clinton Sutton?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a man who was reported missing by a family member in December 2014. Clinton John Anthony Sutton was last seen on Nov. 6, 2014, when he was dropped off at the Sun Spring Motel on S. Nevada Avenue, according to police. Sutton […]
Homicide investigation: Man found dead in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide following reports of a shooting that occurred Friday night on Nov. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called near the corner of Constitution Road and North Salem Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man dead at the […]
KKTV
One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
KKTV
One charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills drive and Mulligan drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage.
2 detained after victims found with gunshot wounds
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two persons of interest were detained by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after a man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on Nov. 5. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in a business parking lot near the 4600 block of Rusina […]
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hairand brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault. Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, […]
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
Woman found dead after shooting in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened late Thursday, Nov. 4 near Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue about an urgent call for service. Officers found a dead woman […]
Stabbing at Dorchester Park, homicide unit investigating
FRIDAY 11/3/2022 6:35 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said that a man was found dead on the scene, the Homicide/Assault Unit has responded and the investigation is ongoing. THURSDAY 11/3/2022 11 p.m. The Homicide Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Thursday evening, Nov. 3, to a reported stabbing on the south end […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night. Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.
KKTV
Missing man found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Miller was found safe. ORIGINAL POST: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 30-year-old Ethan Miller was last seen Wednesday around four p.m. in the 6900 block of Burroback Avenue in Security. That’s near the intersection of Fountaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.
