Lake County Food Share will hold its Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. "This distribution does have income limitations but the income guidelines are very generous so your family may be eligible," the Food Share noted. The monthly income guideline for one person is $3,398, with an added $1,180 for each additional household member.

17 HOURS AGO