Lake County 4-H Hiking Club explores exciting places
The 4-H Hiking Club, in its third year, journeyed to several beautiful and exciting places in Lake County. Melissa Maxwell, OSU Extension EPA, and volunteer Jim Nicholl together planned three new trekking adventures for the youth to experience. The first hike was located at Mill Creek where hikers enjoyed the...
Town of Lakeview to raise water, sewer rates
Town of Lakeview will be increasing its water and sewer rates beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The increase was approved by the Lakeview Town Council on Feb. 23, 2021, allowing the Town of Lakeview to increase water and wastewater rates annually based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.
Thanksgiving food distribution Nov. 17
Lake County Food Share will hold its Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. "This distribution does have income limitations but the income guidelines are very generous so your family may be eligible," the Food Share noted. The monthly income guideline for one person is $3,398, with an added $1,180 for each additional household member.
Modoc War tour offered at The Klamath County Museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum on Nov. 12 will offer an auto tour of historic sites associated with the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73. This month marks the 150th anniversary of the war’s outbreak. A car caravan will form in Merrill, then trace the route...
General Crook – the Man, or General Crook – the Horse
During advertisement for “A Night at the Museums,” comments prompted some realization that many in Lake County are not aware that General George Crook, the man, played a pivotal role in local, as well as national, history. Crook was in actuality a Brevet-Major General during his time as commander at Camp Warner, located in the North Warner Mountain Range.
LHS girls soccer falls after second-half flurry
The #12 Lakeview/Paisley Girls Soccer team (11-5, 10-4) was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 OSAA 3A/2A/1A State Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2. A flurry of second-half goals from #5 Sisters (12-1-3) sent the Honkers packing after a very competitive first half.
