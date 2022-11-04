After one of the most competitive opening weekends in the history of the District 10 football playoffs, the schedule is set for the next round of games. Region 3 swept the D-10 Class 3A quarterfinals on Friday in four games decided by 14 points or less. Now the four Mercer County powerhouses will battle each other this Friday with Grove City playing Sharon at Farrell High School and Hickory taking on Slippery Rock at Wilmington High School.

10 MINUTES AGO