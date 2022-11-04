ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne L. Durward, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Terrycina Sewell, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7

Political experience: Serving her sixth term representing Alabama’s 7th Congressional District; is the first black woman to serve in the state’s congressional delegation. Currently the chief deputy whip, and she sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and its subcommittees on health, select revenue measures and Social Security. Member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition; co-chair of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus; vice chair of the Congressional HBCU Caucus.
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.

Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
Martin Luther King’s 1963 Birmingham arrest spurred a Supreme Court case. The ruling still matters.

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference decided to strike at the very heart of racial segregation and discrimination in the South. They would bring the civil rights movement to Birmingham, what King called “the most segregated city in America.”. The modern movement had...
Christian Coleman, House of Representatives, District No. 47

Professional experience: Freelance writer and work-from-home dad to two girls; serves in the Alabama Air National Guard. Education: Master of Fine Arts in poetry from the University of New Orleans; bachelor’s degree in film from the University of Alabama; attended Vestavia Hills City School. Campaign: https://christianforalabama.com/, https://www.facebook.com/ChristianForAlabama/photos.
Author Documents Police Killings of African Americans During Jim Crow

“By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners” (W. W. Norton & Company, 2022) by Margaret A. Burnham. In the spring of 1941, outside a movie theater in Fairfield, John Jackson waited with his girlfriend to see a show. A white police officer ordered Jackson and the other people in line, all African Americans, to clear the sidewalk. But Jackson, laughing and joking with his girlfriend, did not hear the order.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

