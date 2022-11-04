Anne L. Durward, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1

Read full article on original website
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes Forward
Anita L. Kelly, Alabama Supreme Court, Place 5
Political experience: First elected to the Circuit Court bench in Montgomery in 2004; reelected in 2010 and in 2016. Kelly is the senior judge in the Family Court Division for Montgomery County. Professional experience: As a student, clerked with the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama...
Terrycina Sewell, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Political experience: Serving her sixth term representing Alabama’s 7th Congressional District; is the first black woman to serve in the state’s congressional delegation. Currently the chief deputy whip, and she sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and its subcommittees on health, select revenue measures and Social Security. Member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition; co-chair of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus; vice chair of the Congressional HBCU Caucus.
Beatrice Nichols, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Professional experience: Previously worked in a Tuscaloosa doctor’s office; taught second grade at a private school for 6 years; worked as a special education teacher at a public school for a time. Education: Pursuing doctorate in special education at the University of Alabama; bachelor’s and masters also at the...
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.
Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
Martin Luther King’s 1963 Birmingham arrest spurred a Supreme Court case. The ruling still matters.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference decided to strike at the very heart of racial segregation and discrimination in the South. They would bring the civil rights movement to Birmingham, what King called “the most segregated city in America.”. The modern movement had...
Christian Coleman, House of Representatives, District No. 47
Professional experience: Freelance writer and work-from-home dad to two girls; serves in the Alabama Air National Guard. Education: Master of Fine Arts in poetry from the University of New Orleans; bachelor’s degree in film from the University of Alabama; attended Vestavia Hills City School. Campaign: https://christianforalabama.com/, https://www.facebook.com/ChristianForAlabama/photos.
Author Documents Police Killings of African Americans During Jim Crow
“By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners” (W. W. Norton & Company, 2022) by Margaret A. Burnham. In the spring of 1941, outside a movie theater in Fairfield, John Jackson waited with his girlfriend to see a show. A white police officer ordered Jackson and the other people in line, all African Americans, to clear the sidewalk. But Jackson, laughing and joking with his girlfriend, did not hear the order.
Alabama Honors Hugo Black’s Complicated Legacy
On Saturday, a U.S. Supreme Court justice will finally be memorialized near his hometown in Ashland, Alabama. As a former member of the Ku Klux Klan who later fought for racial justice, Justice Hugo Black has a complicated legacy. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington sat down with Black’s biographer,...
