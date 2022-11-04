ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday

Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could also see more minutes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday

Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
PHOENIX, AZ

