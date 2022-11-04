Read full article on original website
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
NBA’s Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Brooklyn Nets Issue Suspension: Everything to Know
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has found himself at the center of another controversy after he shared a link to a documentary that espouses antisemitic views. The NBA star made headlines after he tweeted a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on October 27 without comment. The film, based […]
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their stars while the Charlotte Hornets are undermanned without their main young star.
Steve Kerr's Interesting Comment After The Warriors Lost To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
Lakers News: Good Vibes Come Screeching To A Halt As Jazz Beat Lakers, 130-116
L.A. actually shot well, but Utah's advantage in defense and rebounding won the night.
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could also see more minutes.
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.22 points per game before their contest Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
