Effective: 2022-11-07 03:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches with local amounts to 9 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Priest River, Eastport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Athol, and Schweitzer Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Winter travel conditions are expected during the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down small tree branches. Drifting snow will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO