Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

06-12-23-30-32

(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $97,000

