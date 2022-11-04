NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket is back on the launchpad ahead of third launch attempt

Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
CNBC
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, on Space Force mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first Falcon Heavy mission in over three years. SpaceX's rocket is carrying the classified USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force, which is also the first operational national security mission for Falcon Heavy. SpaceX continues to launch its Falcon series of rockets at...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire
Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says
SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
Giant asteroid found hiding in sun’s glare within Earth’s orbit
Scientists have discovered a large asteroid within Earth’s orbit that was previously unseen because it was hidden by the sun’s glare. In a study published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile said they found a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 within the Earth’s orbit that could someday be in our planet’s path.
Don't Miss Out | Taurid Meteor Shower This Weekend
The Taurid meteor shower is an exciting two-part celestial event, with the Southern Taurids emerging Nov 4-5. With the Northern Taurids making their appearance between Nov 12-13. This weekend look up to the sky because this event is one you don't want to miss.
click orlando
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Gizmodo
NASA’s Megarocket Rolls Back to Launch Pad, With Blastoff Just 10 Days Away
The towering Space Launch System is back at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, following a nine-hour trek from the nearby Vehicle Assembly Building. The agency is targeting November 14 for the rocket’s first launch, an event that will kick off the Artemis 1 mission and NASA’s return to the Moon.
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
The Weather Channel
Artemis Launch On Track For Nov. 14, NASA Says
Details of the next launch attempt were confirmed in a briefing Thursday. There are some weather concerns as the rocket rolls back to the launchpad. The launch has been delayed multiple times, most recently by Hurricane Ian. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE moon probe overcomes glitch, sets sights on lunar orbit
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe has bounced back from a troubling glitch and is on track to reach the moon this month as planned.
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
