34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 22 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com
Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following
As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
uscannenbergmedia.com
What midterm election races are USC students tuning in to?
Election day is just a few hours away! Students and adults will be heading to polling centers, standing in lines, checking in, going to booths to fill out ballots either manually or electronically and doing their civic duty. Eric Yeh has the story. [NAT SOUND]. Walking around USC today we...
localemagazine.com
Everything You Should Eat, Drink and Do in LA’s Arts District
Breweries, New Restaurants and Trendy Shops: Here’s What We’re Loving in the Arts District of LA. LA’s bustling Arts District neighborhood is home to a plethora of innovative restaurants, businesses and bars. Located on the eastern edge of DTLA, the Arts District has been a haven for creatives since the 1970s. Nowadays, this hip neighborhood caters to every kind of Angeleno through its vibrant culinary scene, casual craft breweries and inspiring shops and galleries. If you’re looking to spend a weekend in this historical part of the city, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to LA’s Arts District.
L.A. Weekly
6 Interesting Facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass
Angelenos will take to the polls this coming Tuesday to decide on a series of races that will impact the future of the city, state and nation. No race is more consequential for the City of Los Angeles than the election of the next mayor, who will replace the current termed-out mayor Eric Garcetti. Developer Rick Caruso will face off against Karen Bass in the tight race. Bass, an LA native, has a long resume of political experience. Here are six Interesting facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass:
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
Canvasser controversy erupts in LA congressional race for District 34
Anti-Asian remarks allegedly made by a canvasser for U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez have sparked a new racial controversy in Los Angeles just weeks after a leaked audio of council members making racist remarks caused a political earthquake. Gomez’s campaign says it acted quickly against the unnamed canvasser for the incumbent,...
change-links.org
Critical Race Theory and LA City Council Racism
The people of Los Ángeles have spoken— they expect three city council resignations. One down…. When former L.A. City council member and president Nury Martínez had the audacity to believe stepping down from her role as city council President would provide sufficient absolution from her racist wrongdoings, the people of Los Ángeles got louder. And most of these Angelenos that are now standing in the city council chambers demanding the three city council members that partook in this racist, divisive conversation all resign immediately represent the very same Black and Indigenous people denigrated in this leaked conversation that in one awful display of racism downplayed the importance of Blacks’ votes while ridiculing a Black child and indigenous Angelenos. The public outcry was so loud, it was heard all the way to the White House.
Robert Kraft, wife Dana Blumberg get chummy with LA mayoral candidate at Craig’s
Newlyweds Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had a side of California politics with their meal at Craig’s in LA on Thursday night. The couple was spotted “looking cute” on a date night, when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso entered the room. We’re told Kraft and Caruso were quite...
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
Heated Battle for LA County Sheriff Nears End
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
californiahomedesign.com
Palatial In Pasadena, $5M
Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
2urbangirls.com
3 Inglewood condos under $400,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Are you in the market for an investment property in a City undergoing a massive transformation? Well we have three condos priced under $400,000 that could be yours if the price is right!. 711 Larch Street #3, Inglewood, 90301. $350,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 638 square...
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
Congressional candidate Christy Smith on CA-27 race
(Inside California Politics) Congressional Candidate Christy Smith, a Democrat running in northern Los Angeles County’s CA-27 congressional district, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her campaign. Smith is running against Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in a rematch of a 2020 race that was decided by just 333 votes. The former member […]
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
L.A. Weekly
Protesters Will Now Be Barred From City Council Meetings
The Los Angeles City Council barred protesters Friday and said it will no longer allow disruptions during its meetings. City Council President Paul Krekorian began Friday’s meeting asking a handful of shouting protesters to take their seats and when they continued to shout, Krekorian had them removed from the council chambers by LAPD officers.
19thnews.org
A Pasadena school is the nation’s first named after Octavia Butler — and it’s her alma mater
When science-fiction writer Octavia Butler was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, school was a struggle. With undiagnosed dyslexia, she didn’t excel in class. Outside of it, the shy student lacked the social skills of her more gregarious peers. And her height — she grew to be six feet tall — made her even more self-conscious.
