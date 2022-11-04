ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following

As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
uscannenbergmedia.com

What midterm election races are USC students tuning in to?

Election day is just a few hours away! Students and adults will be heading to polling centers, standing in lines, checking in, going to booths to fill out ballots either manually or electronically and doing their civic duty. Eric Yeh has the story. [NAT SOUND]. Walking around USC today we...
localemagazine.com

Everything You Should Eat, Drink and Do in LA’s Arts District

Breweries, New Restaurants and Trendy Shops: Here’s What We’re Loving in the Arts District of LA. LA’s bustling Arts District neighborhood is home to a plethora of innovative restaurants, businesses and bars. Located on the eastern edge of DTLA, the Arts District has been a haven for creatives since the 1970s. Nowadays, this hip neighborhood caters to every kind of Angeleno through its vibrant culinary scene, casual craft breweries and inspiring shops and galleries. If you’re looking to spend a weekend in this historical part of the city, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to LA’s Arts District.
L.A. Weekly

6 Interesting Facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass

Angelenos will take to the polls this coming Tuesday to decide on a series of races that will impact the future of the city, state and nation. No race is more consequential for the City of Los Angeles than the election of the next mayor, who will replace the current termed-out mayor Eric Garcetti. Developer Rick Caruso will face off against Karen Bass in the tight race. Bass, an LA native, has a long resume of political experience. Here are six Interesting facts about LA Mayor Candidate Karen Bass:
Santa Monica Daily Press

Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement

Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
change-links.org

Critical Race Theory and LA City Council Racism

The people of Los Ángeles have spoken— they expect three city council resignations. One down…. When former L.A. City council member and president Nury Martínez had the audacity to believe stepping down from her role as city council President would provide sufficient absolution from her racist wrongdoings, the people of Los Ángeles got louder. And most of these Angelenos that are now standing in the city council chambers demanding the three city council members that partook in this racist, divisive conversation all resign immediately represent the very same Black and Indigenous people denigrated in this leaked conversation that in one awful display of racism downplayed the importance of Blacks’ votes while ridiculing a Black child and indigenous Angelenos. The public outcry was so loud, it was heard all the way to the White House.
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
californiahomedesign.com

Palatial In Pasadena, $5M

Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
2urbangirls.com

3 Inglewood condos under $400,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Are you in the market for an investment property in a City undergoing a massive transformation? Well we have three condos priced under $400,000 that could be yours if the price is right!. 711 Larch Street #3, Inglewood, 90301. $350,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 638 square...
FOX40

Congressional candidate Christy Smith on CA-27 race

(Inside California Politics) Congressional Candidate Christy Smith, a Democrat running in northern Los Angeles County’s CA-27 congressional district, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her campaign. Smith is running against Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in a rematch of a 2020 race that was decided by just 333 votes. The former member […]
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
L.A. Weekly

Protesters Will Now Be Barred From City Council Meetings

The Los Angeles City Council barred protesters Friday and said it will no longer allow disruptions during its meetings. City Council President Paul Krekorian began Friday’s meeting asking a handful of shouting protesters to take their seats and when they continued to shout, Krekorian had them removed from the council chambers by LAPD officers.
