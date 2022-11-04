ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Local Vietnam Veteran gets surprise home renovation

GARNDERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A local Vietnam veteran got the surprise of a lifetime, as the community rallied together to give him a home makeover. Over the last couple of weeks local contracting company Coyote Creek LLC has been working with management at the Home Depot in Carson City to give a deserving 76-year-old Robert Ellison, local veteran, a much needed home renovation.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Grand Opening

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza celebrated the opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks. More than 1,000 commemorative bricks have been sold and installed at the project.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

TSA holds hiring event for Reno Tahoe Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TSA is looking to hire Transportation Security Officers to work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. 25 full and part time positions are available, with a starting salary of $21.72 an hour. Transportation Security Officers will also get a $500 bonus upon starting, and another $500...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows

As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter storm will hit the Sierra tonight bringing heavy snow and high winds. Reno will see a mix of snow and rain Monday morning but the majority of storm impacts will come Tuesday. Prepare for even colder temperatures later this week.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
High School Football PRO

sparks, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra

A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

TSA Looking for the right people in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3-thousand NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
RENO, NV

