Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Local Vietnam Veteran gets surprise home renovation
GARNDERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A local Vietnam veteran got the surprise of a lifetime, as the community rallied together to give him a home makeover. Over the last couple of weeks local contracting company Coyote Creek LLC has been working with management at the Home Depot in Carson City to give a deserving 76-year-old Robert Ellison, local veteran, a much needed home renovation.
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
2news.com
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Grand Opening
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza celebrated the opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks. More than 1,000 commemorative bricks have been sold and installed at the project.
KOLO TV Reno
First Tee of Northern Nevada shares community restoration plans for Wildcreek Golf Course
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since its founding in 2005, First Tee of Northern Nevada has been committed to helping kids develop life skills, improve their confidence and strengthen their character through learning the game of golf. In that time, thousands of kids ages 5-18 have come through the program and learned lessons that go beyond the fairways.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local organizations are teaming up to provide full Thanksgiving meals for families in our community, but they’re asking for the public’s help in making sure there’s enough food for everyone. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break...
KOLO TV Reno
Jewish Nevada to host 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration featuring phone-a-thon and sock drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada represents the 70,000 Jews who call the Silver State home. The organization will be hosting its 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration that will include a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a sock drive. Jewish Nevada community engagement director, Mara Langer, stopped by Morning Break to share...
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraising event this week to support Sun Valley family facing financial hardship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting an event to support a Northern Nevada family. Crystal Best and Adam Hallford have been engaged for six years. “The day we actually met face...
KOLO TV Reno
TSA holds hiring event for Reno Tahoe Airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TSA is looking to hire Transportation Security Officers to work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. 25 full and part time positions are available, with a starting salary of $21.72 an hour. Transportation Security Officers will also get a $500 bonus upon starting, and another $500...
Record-Courier
Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows
As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter storm will hit the Sierra tonight bringing heavy snow and high winds. Reno will see a mix of snow and rain Monday morning but the majority of storm impacts will come Tuesday. Prepare for even colder temperatures later this week.
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
sparks, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spanish Springs High School football team will have a game with Edward C. Reed High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
KOLO TV Reno
TSA Looking for the right people in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
FOX Reno
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3-thousand NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
Comments / 0