LA is getting ready to elect its first new Mayor in nearly a decade. The current Mayor Eric Garcetti can not run for re-election because of the two-term limit. Billionaire developer Rick Caruso is facing Congresswoman Karen Bass. Bass was the early favorite by far. She was backed by most of the Democratic Party establishment. But Rick Caruso has spent nearly one-hundred million dollars on his campaign and he has brought tomorrow’s contest to nearly a dead heat. Money talks, and so does Sophia Hammerle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO