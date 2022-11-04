Read full article on original website
uscannenbergmedia.com
Caruso narrowly leads in early returns of LA mayoral race
Rick Caruso leads early returns in a tight 50.3% to 49.7% race, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday evening. While a majority of the votes are still being counted, with the tight race going back and forth over the course of the night and only about 12% of the votes in per the L.A. Times, some Bass supporters are hopeful.
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: On a dark and stormy day, Los Angeles votes for a mayor
Rain poured down on Angelenos as they headed to the polls to vote for their next mayor. The race tightened in recent weeks, with Congresswoman Karen Bass clinging to a narrow lead in most polls over Rick Caruso, a billionaire L.A. native. Both Caruso and Bass share connections to USC....
uscannenbergmedia.com
Voter safety and security addressed in Los Angeles County and beyond
The 2022 midterm elections come with a resurgence of questions around voter safety and election integrity. During the 2020 presidential election, the United States saw an increase in voter intimidation nationwide. In Los Angeles, measures have been put in place to ensure the polls are safe for voters. This follows...
uscannenbergmedia.com
A glimpse into the Rick Caruso campaign
Billionaire Rick Caruso and Congresswoman Karen Bass are facing off in the most expensive Los Angeles mayoral race in history. Our producer Meredith McCabe had the chance to talk to Caruso campaign intern Jennifer Alvarado. She’s been working on the campaign as a policy adviser since before the primary elections in June. Here’s the story.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students don’t see voter fraud as an issue
Voter fraud in the 2022 elections doesn’t seem to be a big issue among USC students, according to those interviewed by Annenberg Media on election night. The belief that voter fraud is prevalent in our country has been a flashpoint among many Republicans since former President Donald Trump claimed it was rampant after losing the last presidential election.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following
As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Can elections be bought?
LA is getting ready to elect its first new Mayor in nearly a decade. The current Mayor Eric Garcetti can not run for re-election because of the two-term limit. Billionaire developer Rick Caruso is facing Congresswoman Karen Bass. Bass was the early favorite by far. She was backed by most of the Democratic Party establishment. But Rick Caruso has spent nearly one-hundred million dollars on his campaign and he has brought tomorrow’s contest to nearly a dead heat. Money talks, and so does Sophia Hammerle.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Robert Luna leads the polls against incumbent Alex Villanueva in Los Angeles County sheriff’s race
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna leads in the polls against incumbent Alex Villanueva in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Forty-percent of voters said they’ve chosen to support Luna, while 32% said they are voting for Villanueva, according to a recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Is 16 too young to vote? Culver City weighs in on their midterm ballot
This midterm season, residents of Culver City cast their vote on Measure VY, the only act on a ballot in the nation that would lower the voting age in local elections to 16. The measure reflects a decade-long effort to expand voting accessibility in municipalities nationwide. Takoma Park, Maryland, was the first to pass “Vote 16″ legislation in 2013; by 2014, the turnout rate for 16- and 17-year-olds exceeded that of any other age group.
uscannenbergmedia.com
From midterm campaign spending to USC students’ takes on the elections
On today’s show, will this midterm elections’ record high campaign spending impact the outcomes? USC students weigh in on which races they will be following, a glimpse into the Caruso campaign through a USC student intern, and a conversation with director of USC Annenberg’s Media Center Christina Bellantoni on how to cover elections.
uscannenbergmedia.com
JEP’s 50th Anniversary: A Guide to USC’s Largest Service-Learning Program
The Joint Educational Programs, also known as JEP, celebrated 50 years of community service with a gala last Thursday. The Town and Gown event commemorated the program’s success, and gave JEP volunteers, faculty and student workers a chance to get together and show gratitude for the program’s mission.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Kickoff event honors National First-Gen Week at USC
This week, the First-Generation Plus Student Success Center, known as FG+SC, hopes to provide first-gen USC students with a support system by hosting various events. “I feel like, a while ago, being first-gen wasn’t really something you wanted to tell people because everybody sees college-educated families nowadays,” first-gen freshman human biology major Torriana Avery said.
uscannenbergmedia.com
First-Gen Plus Success Center to host ‘First-Gen Week’
On Monday, USC First Generation students started celebrating “First-Gen Week”, which includes workshops, socials, and other fun activities to celebrate first generation Trojans. To finish off the week tomorrow, the First Gen Plus Success Center will host “First Gen Convos” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: 24th Street Theatre hosts Día de los Muertos festival
On November 2, a dimly lit crowd celebrates Día de los Muertos at the 24th Street Theatre in South Los Angeles. In this crowd one could spot Representative Karen Bass and actor Jack Black speaking together offstage before addressing the crowd individually about the event’s significance and the importance of getting out to vote.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Unpack the Pac: Oregon, UCLA, and USC remain side by side in their respective quests for a Pac-12 title
Last week I stated that offense was the story of the week, and that was the case again in Week 10. In Week 9, 313 total points were scored in five conference games; this week, 397 points were scored in six games. To put this remarkable weekend into perspective, the SEC scored 362 total points in seven games.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Opinion: The case for Caleb Williams’ Heisman campaign
With Week 10 featuring a few key losses, the Heisman race appears to be closer than we all anticipated a week ago. USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams deserves to be the front-runner. Currently, DraftKings sportsbook lists the following players as the favorites to win the award: Ohio State redshirt sophomore...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s basketball showcases transfer talent in season-opening win over CSU Bakersfield
After losing all five starters from last season and adding seven transfers in the offseason — not to mention the head coach missing the end of the preseason on maternity leave — it would make sense for USC women’s basketball to start the year slowly. The Trojans...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Turnover-ridden Trojans tumble in season opener loss to Florida Gulf Coast
Fifth year guard Drew Peterson gained some steam on the break and cut to the left, but lost the ball in the transition. Florida Gulf Coast picked it up and turned it right back around, as senior guard Isaiah Thompson finished with a smooth behind the back move and layup with 14:40 left in the game for the largest lead of the night up until that point.
