ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Muskogee all-female AFJROTC team brings home first trophy in 20 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee High School's all-female Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) team brought earned third place in the State Color Guard Tournament last week. According to a MHS spokesperson, this is the first trophy the team has won in 20 years. “We are incredibly...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Terence Crutcher Foundation offers rides to the polls in District 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terrence Crutcher Foundation announced it is offering those in need a ride to the polls if they live in District 1. Anyone who needs a ride can call the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 918-425-1369 before 2 p.m. on Monday to make arrangements. If...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa to kick off 12th annual 'Stock the Station' food drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa will kick off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday, November 7. This drive will benefit Tulsans in need throughout the holiday season. People can drop off any non-perishable food item at any Tulsa fire station, Tulsa police...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Red Cross opens shelter in Idabel following deadly tornado

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross says around 185 structures have been affected by the Friday storms in Idabel. They say dozens of residents have been left homeless and one man is confirmed dead. Local staff has been in contact with state and local officials since last...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beggs Public Schools holds virtual classes Monday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools announced that it will be holding virtual classes on Monday after canceling school Friday for lack of water. The district says it wants to take the pressure off of parents after lack of water over the weekend. BPS is posting lesson plans...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Zoo's rhino, Hodari, is nearing one year old. To celebrate, the zoo is inviting the public to go behind the scenes inside the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve. The birthday party will be today, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. Festivities will include...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AARP Oklahoma awards OSU $5,000 grant for rural broadband hotspot library program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AARP Oklahoma presented a $5,000 grant check to Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU's rural broadband outreach program. This grant will help fund internet hotspots in public libraries in three rural Oklahoma communities:...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beggs Public Schools cancels classes due to no water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools has canceled classes at all school sites on Friday due to a water outage. The district says it will make up for the cancelation by having a virtual day on Friday, Nov. 18.
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Over 16,000 people vote early in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last day of early voting in Tulsa for the mid-term elections was Saturday. As polls closed at 2 p.m., 16,302 had cast a ballot, according to Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. “We had an extremely good turnout," Freeman said. Freeman said this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare waves cat adoption fees for November

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced that due to an influx of cat intakes, the shelter will be waving all adoption fees for cats during the month of November. The shelter said it received 54 cats within a few days, all of whom are ready to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Santa to make grand entrance at Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Santa will be making a grand entrance today at Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow. Families are invited to help welcome Santa at 5 p.m. with an outdoor tailgate event as he arrives at Santa's Wonderland. The tailgate parade will feature carolers from a local...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Red Cross: Turn your clocks back, test your smoke alarms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Daylight Saving Time comes with sleep deprivation, early sunsets and a lot of complaining. But the American Red Cross wants Oklahomans to associate something else with the time change - testing smoke alarms. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy