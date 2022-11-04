ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jeremy Pena homered and drove in two runs and Jose Altuve scored twice to lead the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday in Philadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vClbl_0iyDX3PR00
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI

The Astros now lead the best-of-seven game series 3-2. Game 6 will be Saturday in Houston.

"The intensity was there from the jump," Pena told Fox Sports. "They have a great ball club and they battled and we did the same.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but I'm glad we came out on top tonight."

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander allowed four hits and one run over five innings Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. Pena went 3 for 4. Altuve went 2 for 4 with a walk.

Altuve doubled off Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard in the first at-bat of the night. Pena followed with a single, which plated Altuve.

Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first with a 368-foot solo homer to right.

The game stayed tied through the next two innings. Syndergaard earned an 0-2 count on Pena to start the fourth inning.

The Astros shortstop then battled back to even the count and smashed a 2-2 Syndergaard curveball to left field for a 350-foot, go-ahead homer.

The Astros added to their lead in the top of the eighth. Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Hernandez walked Altuve to start the inning. Pena followed with a single to right.

Altuve came around to score four pitches later when Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez grounded out to first base.

The Astros carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the inning. Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero walked Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos to start the half-inning. He then struck out Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and walked shortstop Bryson Stott.

Second baseman Jean Segura then ripped a clutch RBI single to right field, which cut the deficit to one.

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly then retired outfielder Brandon Marsh and Schwarber to end the inning, with the Phillies stranding two runners on base.

The Phillies threatened again in the bottom of the final frame, but couldn't tie the score.

Pressly struck out first baseman Rhys Hoskins to start the bottom of the ninth. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto came up to the plate for the next at-bat.

Realmuto went on to crush a 1-1 slider deep to right field. The ball was headed toward the outfield wall before right fielder Chas McCormick reached up and made a sensational leaping catch for an out.

Pressly hit designated hitter Bryce Harper with a pitch in the next exchange, putting the tying run on base. Castellanos then grounded out to Pena for the final out of the night.

Pressly did not allow a hit or a run over the final 1 2/3 innings to pick up his fifth save this postseason. Syndergaard allowed three hits and two runs over three innings in his start for the Phillies.

Game 6 will be at 8:03 p.m. EDT Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Game 7, if necessary, will be at the same time Sunday in Houston. All World Series games will air on Fox.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 5

AP_001606.11e183120b0c4fff860caa5da30e5407.2147
3d ago

Seen Astros play when they come to Anaheim against the Halos . They are a very good team , they can make runs quickly.

Reply(2)
4
Related
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
474K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy