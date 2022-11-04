Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Why the Maple Leafs Placed Nicholas Aube-Kubel on Waivers
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs have made Aube-Kubel available via trade but there have been no takers as of this writing. "He had a much shorter offseason than everybody else in our building but that can only last for so long, you need to take advantage of what's there," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Aube-Kubel before Toronto's 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Feasting with man advantage
Zibanejad scored another power-play goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Zibanejad received a pass after Artemi Panarin faked a shot and positioned himself in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. With time and space, the 29-year-old center converted his seventh goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage, tying Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Zibanejad has collected at least one point in five consecutive outings (three goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Warming trend continues with goals
Smith scored two goals Saturday in a 6-4 win over Montreal. Smith's first goal put Vegas up 2-1 at 2:24 of the second period when he tapped in a backhand pass on a 2-on-1. His second goal came on the power play and put Vegas up 3-2 at 4:45 of the third. His six shots led all skaters Saturday. Smith has 10 points in 13 games this season, but seven of those have come in his past seven games. He's clearly warming up, but remember -- Smith's best season came in 2017-18 when he scored 60 points in 67 games. His last two seasons were cut short due to injury and he never topped more than 38 points in 56 games.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Panthers 4 – Kings Get Last Laugh
After a fairly uneventful first period between the LA Kings and Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, this game took a hard turn. There was a 52-second stretch in the second period where the Kings tied the game, went back down a goal, then tied the game again. There was a stretch of 5:30 from late in the second period to early in the third where it went from a 2-2 game to a 4-4 game.
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Win Over Hurricanes
When the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from their poor western road trip, the team looked to be at the bottom of their game. Little had gone right, and they suffered for it in the won/loss column. Then when the team came home, they faced four games from last Tuesday...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Buffalo in next on the homestand
Tampa Bay hosts the Sabres in an Atlantic Division matchup at AMALIE Arena on Saturday night. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sabres on Saturday. When: Saturday, November 5 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Registers power-play assist
Burns recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Burns saw a five-game point streak end Friday versus the Sabres, but he didn't let it turn into a slump. The defenseman helped out on Stefan Noesen's tally in the first period. Burns has settled right in as a big source of offense from the Hurricanes' blue line, picking up two goals and seven assists (six on the power play) through 12 contests with his new team. He's added 51 shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores in loss
Girgensons potted his third goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. Girgensons tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period after taking advantage of a fortunate bounce in front of the Tampa Bay net. He has accounted for three of his five points this season in the past four games. That qualifies as a hot streak for a player who hasn't hit the 20-point plateau in the past six seasons.
ESPN
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
NHL
Laine disappointed with Blue Jackets' Global Series losses in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland -- Patrik Laine didn't want to reflect on the good that happened this week in his return to his hometown. The pain of another loss, another game the Columbus Blue Jackets let get away, was too raw to allow the forward much room for positivity. So, after a...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Florida
The Ducks are back on home ice and looking to cap a busy week of hockey with consecutive wins, tonight hosting the Florida Panthers on Native American Heritage Night at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Sabres
Live updates from Saturday's matchup between the Bolts and Sabres. The Bolts continue a four-game homestand on Saturday night with their first matchup of the season against the Sabres. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Mishkin's...
FOX Sports
Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
ESPN
Hellebuyck gets 2nd shutout as Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday. Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam...
Yardbarker
Pierre Engvall Latest to Center Third Line as Maple Leafs as Team Looks for Reliable Forward Group, Where to Watch Game vs. Bruins
Pierre Engvall is the latest Toronto Maple Leafs forward to make a play for the club's hole in the third-line center position. A spot occupied by Alex Kerfoot for the first six games of the regular season, his move to play left-wing with the top-six forward group has left head coach Sheldon Keefe continuing to tinker with the position.
