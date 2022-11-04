ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Tweeting About Antisemitic Film

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago

Kyrie Irving has officially apologized for his tweet.

After an incredibly volatile week, Kyrie Irving has officially apologized for promoting an antisemitic movie in a tweet. It was a reaction many were expecting before his suspension, but he finally made the statement on Instagram.

The statement reads as follows:

"While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions," Irving said on Instagram. "I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

While many are upset that it took Kyrie Irving his long to apologize, the fact that he actually did it should mean something. The post itself sounds sincere and is worth giving him another chance over. For now, Kyrie Irving is still suspended for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets.

