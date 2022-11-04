Rafael Nadal only able to win majors when 'physically perfect,' says compatriot

Former French Open runner up believes there are more majors to come for Rafael Nadal.

Jose Luis Arilla believes Rafael Nadal is still capable of winning Grand Slams – but he needs to be ‘physically perfect’ to do it.

Nadal has had a fine season on the ATP Tour, winning both the Australian Open and French Open in the first part of the year.

He has struggled with injury since, though, initially battling a chronic foot injury and then tearing an abdominal muscle at Wimbledon.

However, former Roland Garros doubles runner-up Arilla believes his compatriot is not finished collecting majors as long as he can get on top of his recent injury problems.

"Rafael Nadal can win another Grand Slam at any time, but he has to arrive at the tournament in perfect physical condition,” Arilla told the Spanish press.

“He has to plan his calendar so that he can perform at his best in the most important tournaments. He has had a very long career, in which He has asked a lot of his physique. He has had to overcome several injuries and has feared several times that he will be close to retiring.

“If he manages his calendar well, he has the mental strength and the talent to win another Major. Obviously Roland Garros is the tournament in which it has more chances to establish itself."

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles, more than any other man in the Open Era, although rival Novak Djokovic is just one behind on 21.

