This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
flaglerlive.com
Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless
It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
WESH
Plane crashes into Marion County lake, FAA says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said a plane crashed Sunday morning in Marion County. The plane, a single-engine seaplane, crashed in Lake Weir around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the FAA. There were two people on the plane at the time of the crash. Information on...
WESH
Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
What's the strange contraption that washed up on St. Augustine Beach?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes science is weird, or at least, it's weird looking. Friday morning, while taking a walk on Crescent Beach, I found a contraption with fabric blowing in the wind. I had no idea what it was. It was made of PVC pipe, canvas, and...
click orlando
Flagler County to start sandbag operations at 2 locations ahead of potential tropical system
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County announced it will start sandbag operations on Monday, Nov. 7 ahead of a potential tropical system that could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next couple of days. “Hurricane Ian has significantly impacted our Atlantic Coast dune system,” said Emergency Management...
“No protection left” after seawalls in Daytona Beach Shores ripped away by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host Florida Director of Emergency Management, Kevin Guthrie
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is pleased to announce Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management as the November speaker. Guthrie’s expertise allowed the Florida emergency management professionals to successfully navigate the preparation and response to one of the state’s most catastrophic hurricanes in September 2022, and he will share his firsthand perspective from the field during the luncheon meeting.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
WESH
Port Orange woman says she almost lost everything after hiring moving company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Moving is stressful, and expensive, and necessary. Movers should make it easier, right?. For one Port Orange grandmother, it became a moving nightmare. It's hard to remember all of the little things in a big move. But at 80 years old, Irene Kelly had so many precious little things.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast United Methodist Church sells land on Belle Terre Parkway
The Palm Coast United Methodist Church sold its property and church at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast in September, and is leasing it back from the new owner while building a new church. “We plan on staying at the current location until the new church is completed,” said...
fox35orlando.com
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
fox35orlando.com
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
click orlando
Volusia County officials urge residents to stay off beaches ahead of potential tropical system
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are urging residents stay off of the beaches the remainder of the weekend and throughout next week ahead of a potential tropical system. Officials warn that the developing late-season area in the Tropics could be a “significant coastal event with dangerous rip...
mynews13.com
Recovery assistance opened for Daytona Beach residents and owners
Daytona Beach city commissioners announced on Wednesday, November 2, that they plan to allocate $2.5 million to help residents and business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian. Locals said the money will be best used for repairs. The money would come from FEMA Recovery Assistance grant funds and could help residents...
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
