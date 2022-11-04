ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless

It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane crashes into Marion County lake, FAA says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said a plane crashed Sunday morning in Marion County. The plane, a single-engine seaplane, crashed in Lake Weir around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the FAA. There were two people on the plane at the time of the crash. Information on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host Florida Director of Emergency Management, Kevin Guthrie

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is pleased to announce Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management as the November speaker. Guthrie’s expertise allowed the Florida emergency management professionals to successfully navigate the preparation and response to one of the state’s most catastrophic hurricanes in September 2022, and he will share his firsthand perspective from the field during the luncheon meeting.
PALM COAST, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast United Methodist Church sells land on Belle Terre Parkway

The Palm Coast United Methodist Church sold its property and church at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast in September, and is leasing it back from the new owner while building a new church. “We plan on staying at the current location until the new church is completed,” said...
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Recovery assistance opened for Daytona Beach residents and owners

Daytona Beach city commissioners announced on Wednesday, November 2, that they plan to allocate $2.5 million to help residents and business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian. Locals said the money will be best used for repairs. The money would come from FEMA Recovery Assistance grant funds and could help residents...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL

Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy